Home News UK & World

Killing of senior Hamas figure raises fears Middle East conflict could expand

By Press Association
Top Hamas political leader Saleh Arouri was killed in an apparent Israeli strike on an apartment building in a Beirut suburb that is a Hezbollah stronghold (Hussein Malla/AP)
The death of a Hamas political leader in an apparent Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday marked a potentially significant escalation of Israel’s war against the militant group and has raised fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

Saleh Arouri, who was the most senior Hamas figure killed since the war with Israel began, was also a founder of the group’s military wing. His death could provoke major retaliation by Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah militia.

The strike hit an apartment in a building in a Shiite district of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold, and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has vowed to strike back against any Israeli targeting of Palestinian officials in Lebanon.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire almost daily over the Israeli-Lebanese border since Israel’s military campaign in Gaza began nearly three months ago. But so far the Lebanese group has appeared reluctant to dramatically escalate the fighting.

A significant response now could send the conflict spiralling into all-out war on Israel’s northern border.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the strike was carried out by an Israeli drone, and Israeli officials declined to comment.

Speaking to reporters, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari did not directly mention Arouri’s death but said: “We are focused and remain focused on fighting against Hamas.”

“We are on high readiness for any scenario,” he added.

Hezbollah civil defence workers search for remains near an apartment building in Beirut where Hamas leader Saleh Arouri was killed in an apparent Israeli strike (Hussein Malla/AP)

The killing comes ahead of a visit to the region by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, even as the United States has tried to prevent a spread of the conflict, repeatedly warning Hezbollah – and its regional supporter, Iran – not to escalate the violence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the assault in Gaza until Hamas is crushed and the more than 100 hostages still held by the militant group in Gaza are freed, which he has said could take several more months.

At the same time, Israeli officials have increasingly warned in recent days of stepped-up action against Hezbollah unless its cross-border fire stops.