Ukraine sets sights on Russian border region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine sets sights on Russian border region

By Press Association
The Russian military said on Wednesday that it had shot down 12 Ukrainian missiles over Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry Telegram channel/AP)
The Russian military said on Wednesday that it had shot down 12 Ukrainian missiles over Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry Telegram channel/AP)

The Russian military said on Wednesday that it had shot down 12 Ukrainian missiles over Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, as Kyiv’s forces seek to embarrass President Vladimir Putin and puncture his argument that life in Russia is going on as normal despite the 22-month war.

Belgorod Governo Vyacheslav Gladkov said the situation in the regional capital, also called Belgorod, “remains tense”.

The city came under two rounds of shelling on Wednesday morning, he wrote on Telegram.

“Air defence systems worked,” he said, promising more details about possible damage after inspecting the area later in the day.

Wednesday is a national holiday in Russia.

Russia Ukraine
A building damaged by shelling in Belgorod, Russia (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry Telegram channel/AP)

Russia’s Defence Ministry said Ukraine fired two Tochka-U missiles and seven rockets at the region late on Tuesday, then launched six Tochka-U missiles and six Vilkha rockets on Wednesday morning.

The Soviet-built Tochka-U tactical missile system has a range of up to 75 miles (120km). It has a massive warhead that can carry cluster munitions. Ukraine has received some cluster munitions from the US but Tochka-U and Vilkha can use their own cluster munitions.

The Russian side of the border with Ukraine has come under frequent attack in recent days.

During the war, Russian border villages have sporadically been targeted by Ukrainian artillery fire, rockets, mortar shells and drones launched from thick forests where they are hard to detect.

Lately, as missiles and drones have fallen on Ukrainian cities, Kyiv’s troops have aimed at the Belgorod regional capital, which lies roughly 60 miles (100km) north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Belgorod, which has a population of around 340,000 people, is the biggest Russian city close to the Ukrainian border. It can be reached by relatively simple and movable weapons such as multiple rocket launchers.

On Saturday, shelling in Belgorod killed more than two dozen people.

The attack was one of the deadliest on Russian soil since Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Russian officials said the death toll reached 26, including five children, after a new salvo of rockets on Tuesday.

Russia Ukraine
Russian firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry Telegram channel/AP)

Hitting Belgorod and disrupting city life is a dramatic way for Ukraine to show it can strike back against Russia, which in military terms outnumbers and outguns Kyiv’s forces.

On Monday, Mr Putin lashed out at the Belgorod attacks.

“They want to intimidate us and create uncertainty within our country,” he said, promising to step up retaliatory strikes.

The Russian government has tried to counter the successful strikes by describing the Ukrainians as “terrorists” who are indiscriminately targeting residential areas while insisting the Russian military only aims at depots, arms factories and other military facilities.

Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for strikes on Russian territory.