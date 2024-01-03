Hong Kong prosecutors allege activist Jimmy Lai encouraged democracy protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hong Kong prosecutors allege activist Jimmy Lai encouraged democracy protests

By Press Association
Hong Kong democracy activist and publisher Jimmy Lai’s national security trial at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts is being closely watched by foreign governments, business professionals and legal scholars (Billy HC Kwok/AP)
Hong Kong democracy activist and publisher Jimmy Lai's national security trial at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts is being closely watched by foreign governments, business professionals and legal scholars (Billy HC Kwok/AP)

Prosecutors in Hong Kong alleged on Wednesday that activist and publisher Jimmy Lai had encouraged the city’s residents to protest and urged the US to take action against the “oppressive” Chinese authorities in Beijing.

The 76-year-old media tycoon, who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on massive pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

The central government in Beijing responded by imposing a sweeping national security law aimed at stamping down opposition.

Lai has been in jail for more than three years.

A prison van carrying activist publisher Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in Hong Kong (Billy HC Kwok/AP)

His national security trial at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts is being closely watched by foreign governments, business professionals and legal scholars. Many view it as a trial of the city’s freedoms and a test for judicial independence in the Asian financial hub.

Lai has pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiring to collude with foreign countries and another count of conspiring to publish seditious material.

He smiled at family members as he entered the court on Wednesday and put his hands together to show appreciation to supporters in the public gallery.

One supporter shouted “Hang in there!” and was hushed by guards.

On the fifth day of the trial, prosecutor Anthony Chau presented what he said were Lai’s instructions to senior management and editors at Apple Daily to come up with ways to urge the Hong Kong public to protest over a proposed extradition Bill in 2019.

The Bill, which was later withdrawn following protests, could have allowed suspects to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China, where Communist Party-dominated courts are accused of handing down convictions based on political considerations and using coerced confessions.

Jimmy Lai’s wife Teresa Lai, second left, and his son Lai Shun Yan, right, arrive at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts (Billy HC Kwok/AP)

Prosecutors submitted 31 pieces of allegedly seditious content published on Apple Daily, including articles and commentaries as well as pages urging people to protest. Some of the material even advocated for violence in the protests, the prosecution argued.

In his commentaries, Lai alleged that the Chinese Communist Party sought to control Hong Kong via “electronic means and totalitarian machines”, Mr Chau said.

Lai had also allegedly given instructions to Apple Daily to introduce English content for the purpose of asking foreign countries to engage in sanctions against China and Hong Kong, the prosecution said.

WhatsApp messages purportedly showing that Lai had instructed editors to only concentrate on the “yellow” viewpoint – the colour of the pro-democracy camp and the “voice that the world wants to know” – were also shown to the court.

Garnering support from political leaders such as former US vice president Mike Pence, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo as well as Senator Marco Rubio via subscription to the English service would be a “protection” for Apple Daily, Lai had allegedly said in his messages.

Members of the public queue to enter West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, where activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial is taking place (Billy HC Kwok/AP)

Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to China’s rule in 1997 under a promise that the city would retain its Western-style civil liberties for 50 years.

That promise has become increasingly threadbare since the introduction of the security law, which has led to the arrests and silencing of many leading pro-democracy activists.

The governments of both Hong Kong and China have hailed the law for bringing back stability to the city.

Hong Kong, once seen as a bastion of media freedom in Asia, ranked 140th out of 180 countries and territories in Reporters Without Borders’ latest World Press Freedom Index. The group said the city had seen an “unprecedented setback” since 2020, when the security law was imposed.