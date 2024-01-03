Alex Batty ‘doesn’t want his mother to get in trouble’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Alex Batty ‘doesn’t want his mother to get in trouble’

By Press Association
The boy was believed to have been abducted by his mother six years ago (Handout/PA)
The boy was believed to have been abducted by his mother six years ago (Handout/PA)

Teenager Alex Batty, who vanished for six years abroad before coming home just before Christmas, has said he does not want his mother to get into trouble.

Alex, now 17, went missing aged 11 in 2017 after his mother Melanie Batty, who was not his legal guardian, took him on a pre-arranged trip to Spain with his grandfather.

They then went “off-grid” leading a nomadic lifestyle in southern France until just before Christmas, when Alex made the decision to walk out after leaving note for them.

Alex Batty
The boy went missing aged 11 after going on a holiday to Spain with his mother (Handout/PA)

He was found walking in darkness carrying his skateboard by French delivery driver Fabien Accidini near the French city of Toulouse and re-united with his grandmother and legal guardian Susan Caruana, 68, just before Christmas, back at his former home in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

A police investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain in his first TV interview, Alex said he does not want his mother or grandfather to get into trouble.

He said: “That’s why I didn’t come home sooner. All I worried about was them getting locked up.

“We stayed in a lot of caravans and we stayed in a lot of houses, always up mountains, hours away from any kind of village or anything like that.

“One day I just thought: ‘OK. I can’t take this any more.’

“I knew that everything was already kind of in place for them to leave where we were. So, if I were to have left, they would be gone by the time the police arrived.”

Alex described his mother as “detached” adding: “She’s a very anti-government person and very spiritual and that’s the reason she wanted to take me out.”

Alex, who has not attended any school since age 11, said he left a note behind to his mother and grandfather, saying he loved them and he knew what they did was out of love for him, but it was not best for his future.

He added: “Of course, I don’t want her to go to prison. I don’t think I’ll see them again.”

Alex is now back living with his grandmother and organising his 18th birthday celebrations next month, while looking for a part-time job. He also intends to go to college.

French authorities have said Alex’s mother may now be in Finland.