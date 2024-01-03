EU targets world’s biggest diamond miner as part of Russia war sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EU targets world’s biggest diamond miner as part of Russia war sanctions

By Press Association
The European Union has imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over its war against Ukraine, targeting the lucrative diamond industry (Virginia Mayo/AP)
The European Union has imposed sanctions on the world’s biggest diamond mining company and its chief executive as part of what it called its “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The move targeted Alrosa, which accounts for about 90% of Russia’s diamond production, and chief executive Pavel Marinychev.

The EU headquarters said the company “constitutes an important part of an economic sector that is providing substantial revenue” to Moscow.

It means Alrosa’s assets in Europe will be frozen and EU citizens and companies will be barred from making funds available to the company.

Mr Marinychev, who was appointed chief executive last May for three years, also faces a travel ban in Europe.

The EU had already banned the import, purchase or transfer of Russian non-industrial natural and synthetic diamonds and diamond jewellery from January 1.

The measure applies to diamonds originating in Russia, exported from Russia, transiting through Russia, and Russian diamonds processed elsewhere.

“The European Council confirmed the EU’s unwavering commitment to continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes,” it said.

The 27-nation bloc has now imposed sanctions on almost 1,950 people and “entities”, which are often companies, banks or government agencies, over what it says are “actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.