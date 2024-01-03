Newcastle fans banned from public transport for Sunderland derby match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle fans banned from public transport for Sunderland derby match

By Press Association
Newcastle United’s last visit to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light was in 2015 (PA)
Police have banned Newcastle United fans from using public transport to get to the FA Cup clash at the home of their bitter rivals Sunderland this weekend.

Following safety discussions between the authorities and the two clubs, 6,000 Black and Whites fans will be at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime for Newcastle’s first away derby match since October 2015.

All Newcastle United supporters must travel to the FA Cup third round game on designated coaches from St James’s Park and fans will not receive their match ticket until they get off at the Stadium of Light.

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police, explained it would not be safe to allow such large numbers of Newcastle fans to use public transport to get to the match.

He said: “Ever since the fixture was announced, extensive discussions have been held with all parties and a lot of work has been ongoing to facilitate the safe delivery of such a large-scale event.

“As a result, all partners involved agreed to a number of conditions. This includes, in order to facilitate a 6,000 away allocation, Newcastle supporters travelling to and from the stadium on designated coaches.

“Without doing so, the public transport system would not be able to accommodate such a large number of supporters safely.”

Fans clas with police at derby match
Police with dogs kept the rival fans apart when the two sides last played at Newcastle United

There will be a large police presence at the ground as well as in both city centres and Mr Hutchison said any disorder “will be clamped down upon”.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure all supporters can have a safe and enjoyable time – and everyone can play their part in achieving that result,” he said.

It is the first time the sides have clashed since March 2016, when they played out a 1-1 draw at St James’s Park in the Premier League.

The 6,000 away allocation represents a larger percentage of Sunderland’s 48,000-plus capacity than would normally be given if the game was a Premier League fixture.

FA Cup rules allow for away allocations of up to 15% of the stadium capacity, subject to the agreement of local safety authorities.

It was understood the coach-only rule was brought in to prevent potential flashpoints on the Tyne and Wear Metro system.