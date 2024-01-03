Teenager killed in car crash during police pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager killed in car crash during police pursuit

By Press Association
Police tape near the scene of an incident (Peter Byrne/PA)
An investigation is under way after a teenager died in a car crash during a police pursuit.

The youth was killed when a Vauxhall Astra crashed on a roundabout on the outskirts of Swindon on Tuesday night.

Wiltshire Police said the three other occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and were arrested.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact.

The incident happened on the Commonhead roundabout of the A419, near Junction 15 of the M4.

Police tape
Three people are in custody (Yui Mok/PA)

“Following initial inquiries, a male in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving,” a force spokesman said.

“The two other individuals, both female and in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent.

“All three remain in custody at this time.

“We can also confirm that the incident occurred following a police pursuit.

“As is protocol, we have referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will be independently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”