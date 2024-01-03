Homes flooded as Storm Henk brings high winds and heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homes flooded as Storm Henk brings high winds and heavy rain

By Press Association
People wade through flood water in Loughborough (Callum Parke/PA)
Dozens of homes in Leicestershire have been breached or surrounded by water as Storm Henk caused widespread flooding across the country.

Some people in Bottleacre Lane in Loughborough remained trapped in their homes on Wednesday, after rising water from the nearby Grand Union Canal cut them off.

Fire and rescue teams are working to remove any stranded residents, and homeowners are trying to pump water out of the road.

The ground floor of Ivan Fletcher’s property, where he has lived for 16 years, is full of flood water, and his possessions have been moved upstairs.

The father of nine, seven of whom live at home, has moved six of his children to a relative’s home in Leicester, with one staying in the property.

Flooded house
Ivan Fletcher’s property was submerged in water on Wednesday (Callum Parke/PA)

He said: “I woke up this morning to this. There was water everywhere and it has got worse. There are bins everywhere, rubbish, and the kids were panicking and stressed.

“I moved my wife and the kids to Leicester with her sister, out of the way, and I’ll stay here with the cats and my eldest daughter.

“It happened about 12 years ago but it was never this bad.

“We had no warning at all.

“I think it’s disgusting. (We have had) no help at all, no-one has come to help us, just deal with it ourselves.”

Belton Road, which adjoins Bottleacre Lane, was closed on Wednesday morning after water levels rose overnight.

On Wednesday afternoon, water remained about knee height in places, having been higher earlier in the day according to residents.

Emergency services have advised those with water coming into their homes to isolate their electricity supply if it is safe to do so.

Dave Cowdroy has lived in Bottleacre Lane for about seven years and said he had never seen flooding on the road.

He said his house has not yet been breached and he hoped that the water levels did not rise further.

He said: “It feels weird and terrible. If it gets any worse, it won’t be very nice.

“I looked out of the window this morning and saw water everywhere.

Flooded street
Bottleacre Lane in Loughborough (Callum Parke/PA)

“We’ll stay as long as we can, as long as it doesn’t get any higher. We don’t have anything to stop the water, other than hope and prayer.

“It floods around the bottom of the road but never gets this far up.”

Elsewhere in the country, a man in his 50s was killed when a tree fell on his car near Kemble in Gloucestershire.

In Northamptonshire, several people had to be evacuated from caravans and houseboats at Billing Aquadrome, near Northampton, as heavy rain and high winds moved across southern England and Wales.

About 260 flood warnings, and a further 300 flood alerts, remain in place on Wednesday.