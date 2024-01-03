Trial of man accused of Salman Rushdie stabbing postponed over author’s memoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial of man accused of Salman Rushdie stabbing postponed over author’s memoir

By Press Association
Sir Salman Rushdie (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The man charged with stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses, is allowed to seek material related to Sir Salman’s forthcoming memoir about the attack before standing trial, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Jury selection in the trial of Hadi Matar for attempted murder and assault was originally scheduled to start on January 8.

It is now on hold, since Matar’s lawyer argued on Tuesday that the defendant is entitled by law to see the manuscript, due out in April 2024, and related material, before standing trial.

Written or recorded statements about the attack made by any witness are considered potential evidence, lawyers said.

“It will not change the ultimate outcome,” Chautauqua County district attorney Jason Schmidt said of the postponement. A new date has not yet been set.

Salman Rushdie Assault
Hadi Matar is charged with repeatedly stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Matar, 26, who lived in Fairview, New Jersey, in the US, has been held without bail since prosecutors said he stabbed Sir Salman more than a dozen times after rushing the stage at the Chautauqua Institution where the author was about to speak in August 2022.

Sir Salman, 75, was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was damaged in the attack. He announced in October 2023 that he had written about the attack in a forthcoming memoir, Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder.

With trial preparations under way at the time, the prosecutor said he requested a copy of the manuscript as part of the legal discovery process.

The request, he said, was declined by Sir Salman’s representatives, who cited intellectual property rights.

Defence lawyer Nathaniel Barone is expected to issue a writ demanding the material.

The prosecution on Tuesday downplayed the book’s significance to the trial, noting the attack was witnessed, and in some cases recorded, by a large, live audience.

On stage with Sir Salman at the western New York venue was Henry Reese, 73, the co-founder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, who suffered a gash to his forehead.

Sir Salman, who could give evidence at the trial, spent years in hiding after the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 edict, a fatwa, calling for his death after publication of the novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

Over the past two decades, Sir Salman has travelled freely.

A motive for the 2022 attack has not been disclosed. Matar, in an interview from prison with The New York Post after his arrest, praised Khomeini and said Sir Salman “attacked Islam”.