Elvis Presley hologram concert experience to open in London

An Elvis Presley immersive concert experience is coming to London, with an AI king of rock ‘n’ roll performing on stage.

Elvis Evolution will premiere in the capital in November 2024, using AI and holographic projection to bring the star to life from thousands of his personal photos and home-video footage.

A life-sized digital Presley will perform in a celebration of his life and musical legacy following a deal between British immersive entertainment company Layered Reality and Authentic Brands Group, owners of the Elvis Presley estate.

Elvis Evolution is described as a ‘next-generation tribute to the musical legend’ (Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC/PA)

Shows in Las Vegas, Toyko and Berlin are also planned.

Andrew McGuinness, founder and chief executive of Layered Reality, said: “Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley.

“Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it.

“It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

Immersive entertainment company Layered Reality said the concert would be ‘a memory-making experience’ (Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC/PA)

The show follows in the footsteps of Abba Voyage, in which life-size avatars of the Swedish pop sensations perform as their human counterparts appeared in 1979, in a purpose-built arena in east London.

US rock band Kiss have also unveiled avatars of themselves, depicted as superhero versions of the musicians.

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy.”

The show will also offer an after-party Elvis-themed bar and restaurant on site at the central London location, with live music, DJs and performances.