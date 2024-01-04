Court suspends new president’s changes to labour rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court suspends new president’s changes to labour rules

By Press Association
Protesters wearing national flags, rally against the economic reforms of President Javier Milei outside the Supreme Court (AP)
Protesters wearing national flags, rally against the economic reforms of President Javier Milei outside the Supreme Court (AP)

Argentina’s new president Javier Milei suffered a judicial blow when a court suspended labour rule changes which form part of sweeping deregulation and austerity measures aimed at reviving the struggling economy.

Wednesday’s ruling by a three-judge court followed a legal challenge the General Labor Confederation, the main union group, which argued the changes affected workers rights.

Mr Milei’s decree, announced in December, included increasing job probation from three to eight months, reducing severance compensation and allowing the possibility of dismissal for workers taking part of blockades during some protests.

Alejandro Sudera, one of the three judges, said the administration went beyond its authority to decree labour changes, which needed to discussed and approved by Congress.

Argentina Milei
Argentina’s President Javier Milei speaks outside the Congress in Buenos Aires (AP)

The government said it would appeal the court’s ruling.

The union confederation said the decision “puts a stop to the regressive and anti-worker labour reform”.

Labour activists have questioned whether Mr Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist who has long railed against the country’s “political caste,” can impose the measures using emergency decree to bypass the legislature.

On December 20 he announced sweeping initiatives to transform Argentina’s economy, including easing government regulation and allowing privatisation of state-run industries. The libertarian economist made about 300 changes.

The measures have stirred protests in the capital city Buenos Aires.

Since his inauguration on December 10, the president has devalued the country’s currency by 50%, cut transport and energy subsidies and said his government will not renew contracts for more than 5,000 state employees hired before he took office.

He says he wants to transform Argentina’s economy and reduce the size of the state to address rising poverty and annual inflation, which is expected to reach 200% by the end of the year.