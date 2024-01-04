More US hospitals mandate masks and limit visitors as flu and Covid cases surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More US hospitals mandate masks and limit visitors as flu and Covid cases surge

By Press Association
Frank Cope waits outside for a car after a checkup at Bellevue Hospital in New York (Mary Conlon/AP)
More US hospitals are requiring masks and limiting visitors as health officials face an expected but still nasty post-holiday spike in flu, Covid and other illnesses.

While many experts say this season likely will not prove to be as deadly as some other recent winters, it could still mean hundreds of thousands of hospital admissions and many thousands of deaths across the country.

New York City last week instituted a mask mandate for the city’s 11 public hospitals.

Similar measures were ordered last week at some hospitals in Los Angeles and Massachusetts.

Some hospitals reinstated masking rules for employees months ago, in anticipation of a seasonal rush of sick people.

Flu and Covid infections have been increasing for weeks, with high levels of flu-like illness reported in 31 states just before Christmas.

Updated national numbers will be released on Friday but health officials predict infections will grow in many states well into January.

“What we’re seeing right now, in the first week of January, is really an acceleration — of flu cases, in particular,” said Dr Mandy Cohen, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But flu and Covid cases may peak by the end of the month and then drop, Dr Cohen said.

Though the flu has been skyrocketing, this year’s cases are being caused by a strain that usually does not cause as many deaths and hospital admissions as some other versions.

Signs also suggest current flu vaccines are well-matched to the strain.

“I don’t think it’s going to be overwhelming,” said Dr William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University infectious diseases expert.

He deemed the current season “moderately severe”.

Taikwan Wright outside Bellevue Hospital
The CDC is pointing the public to an agency website where people can look up their county, which can help them make decisions about whether to wear masks or take other precautions.

Dr Cohen urged people to get vaccinated and to seek treatment for flu and Covid.

Vaccinations are down this year, officials say.

About 44% of US adults had flu jabs by December 23, according to the most recently available CDC vaccination survey data.

Only about 19% of US adults were reported to have received an updated Covid jab as of early December.

Covid cases are causing more severe disease than the flu but have been rising less dramatically.

Health officials are keeping an eye on JN.1, a new version of the ever-evolving coronavirus.

The omicron variant was first detected in the US in September and just before Christmas accounted for an estimated 44% of Covid cases.

The JN.1 variant may spread easier or be better at evading our immune systems, but there is no evidence that it causes more severe disease than other recent variants, health officials say.

Current evidence indicates vaccines and antiviral medications work against it.

The CDC has also reported disappointing vaccination rates against another seasonal bug, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

That is a common cause of mild cold-like symptoms but it can be dangerous for infants and older people.

RSV cases rose in the autumn but appear to have plateaued and are even going down in some places, according to the latest data.

At Hillsdale Hospital in southern Michigan, a 65% increase in respiratory illness activity in late December triggered a limitation to visitors in the birthing centre.

Only a spouse, a support person and grandparents can visit. They all must wear a mask and not show symptoms of sickness.

The restriction is common for the hospital around this time of year, said Dr Nichole Ellis, a paediatrician who is the hospital’s medical chief of staff.

But it is more difficult this season, she added.

“In the past, we would have one … disease that we were tracking or monitoring at one time,” Dr Ellis said.

“But now, babies and children will have multiple diseases at the same time. It’s not that they just have RSV … but they’re getting RSV and Covid at the same time, or influenza and RSV at the same time because all of the diseases are prevalent in our community.”