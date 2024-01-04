South Korea views Kim Jong Un’s young daughter as his likely successor in North

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korea views Kim Jong Un’s young daughter as his likely successor in North

By Press Association
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second right, with his daughter and his wife Ri Sol Ju, left, celebrates the new year in Pyongyang (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
The young daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen as her father’s likely heir apparent, South Korea’s spy agency said in its first such assessment on the girl unveiled to the outside world a little more than a year ago.

There has been intense outside debate and speculation about the girl, reportedly about 10 years old and named Ju Ae, since she made her first public appearance in November 2022, when she watched a long-range missile test-launch with her father.

The girl has since accompanied her father at a number of major public events, with state media calling her father’s “most beloved” or “respected” child and churning out footage and photos proving her rising political standing and closeness with her father.

A senior general knelt and whispered to her when she clapped while watching a military parade at a VIP observation stand in September.

Kim Jong Un, centre, inspects an agricultural machinery exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Tuesday
Kim Jong Un, centre, inspects an agricultural machinery exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Tuesday (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

She was photographed standing in front of her father at one point during a visit to the air force headquarters in November, with both Kims wearing sunglasses and long leather jackets.

In a New Year’s Eve celebration at a packed Pyongyang stadium on Sunday, Mr Kim kissed her on the cheek and she did the same to her father.

Most of these scenes are something that had been unimaginable in North Korea, where Mr Kim is the subject of a strong and loyal following that treats him like a god.

South Korea’s main spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), said on Thursday that it sees Kim Ju Ae as her father’s highly likely successor, citing a comprehensive analysis of her public activities and the state protocols provided to her.

The NIS public affairs office said it still considers all possibilities regarding the North’s power succession process because Mr Kim is still young, has no major health issues and has at least one other child.

Mr Kim turns 40 on Monday.

The NIS statement confirmed the comments by politician Youn Kun-Young, who cited the nominee for the NIS chief, Cho Tae-yong.

Mr Youn said Mr Cho made the same assessment in written responses to his questions ahead of his parliamentary hearing.

Pyongyang citizens pay respect to mosaics depicting smiling images of their late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on Monday
Pyongyang citizens pay respect to mosaics depicting smiling images of their late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on Monday (Jon Chol Jin/AP)

In an interview with the Associated Press (AP), Mr Youn, a member of parliament’s intelligence committee, reconfirmed Mr Cho’s assessment, which matched what the NIS told the AP.

He said Mr Cho’s written responses to his questions contained no other details about Kim Ju Ae.

The NIS has a spotty record in confirming developments in North Korea, one of the world’s most secretive nations.

North Korea’s state media have yet to make any direct comments on the succession plan.

Du Hyeogn Cha, an analyst at Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said while the NIS currently sees a high possibility for Kim Ju Ae to be primed as her father’s successor, few can predict whether she will eventually become the North’s next leader.

Mr Cha added that Kim Ju Ae lacks political achievements that he said are essential to be formally anointed as the country’s future leader.

NIS and other South Korean officials earlier said it was premature to view Kim Ju Ae as her father’s heir, given Mr Kim’s relatively young age and North Korea’s Confucianism-influenced, male-nominated power ranking.

They had said the girl’s repeated appearances were more likely meant to shore up public support of Mr Kim’s ruling family and his plan to hand over his power to one of his children.

Since its foundation in 1948, North Korea has been successively ruled by male members of the Kim family.

Kim Jong Un inherited power upon his father Kim Jong Il’s death in late 2011.

Kim Jong Il took over power after his father and state founder Kim Il Sung when he died in 1994.

The name of Ju Ae matched what retired basketballer Dennis Rodman called Mr Kim’s baby daughter, whom he said he saw and held during a trip to Pyongyang in 2013.

In 2023, the NIS told politicians Kim Ju Ae has an older brother and a younger sibling, whose gender has not been made public.