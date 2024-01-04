Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II makes last public appearance before stepping down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II makes last public appearance before stepping down

By Press Association
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe is escorted by the Hussar Regiment as she rides in a horse-drawn coach from Christian IX’s Palace, Amalienborg, to Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Thursday (Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Europe’s longest reigning monarch Queen Margrethe II rode through Denmark’s capital in a gilded, horse-drawn coach as she concluded her last New Year celebrations before her abdication later this month.

Thousands braved the freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and sleet to cheer the popular queen along the route on Thursday in what is to be her last public appearance as monarch.

She will step down on January 14 after 52 years on the throne.

The 83-year-old will hand the throne to her oldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, in the first such resignation in Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy in nearly 900 years.

Margrethe rode in the so-called Gold Coach — pulled by six white horses — that is used when the monarch rides from the royal residence at the Amalienborg Palace to the Christiansborg Palace during the traditional New Year’s fete with officers from the armed forces, among others.

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary arrive to the traditional New Year’s fete at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen on Thursday (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The monarch wore a fur coat and white gloves in the closed, 19th-century coach covered in 24-carat gold leaf and topped with four gilded crowns on the roof.

It was escorted by members of the Hussar Regiment in blue uniforms with red jackets.

Earlier this week, Queen Margrethe held a series of events to greet the Danish government, parliament, top civilian and military officials and foreign diplomats.

The Christiansborg Palace, which is used for official royal events, such as gala banquets and public audiences, also houses the Danish parliament, the prime minister’s office and Denmark’s highest court.

It is a little over half a mile from Amalienborg.

The queen will sign her formal abdication on January 14 at a state council — a meeting with the Danish government — making Frederik, 55, and his Australian-born wife Mary, 51, king and queen of Denmark.

Margrethe receives the diplomatic corps at Christiansborg Palace on Wednesday (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Although monarchs in several European countries have abdicated to allow younger royalty to take over, there is no such tradition in Denmark.

For years, Margrethe insisted she would not quit.

But her health has changed that.

In her annual New Year televised address on December 31, Margrethe said back surgery in early 2023 led to “thoughts about the future” and when to pass on the responsibilities of the crown to her son. “I have decided that now is the right time,” she said.

When she ascended the throne in 1972 after her late father, King Frederik IX, only 42% of Danes supported the monarchy. The most recent survey show that 84% of Danes favor it to a high or some degree.