Man to face trial accused of attempted murder in Aberfan

A man accused of trying to murder a woman will face trial later this year.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 29, will go on trial at Merthyr Crown Court on June 3 charged with attempted murder and witness intimidation following an alleged attack in Coronation Place, Aberfan, South Wales.

Armed officers were called after Andreea Pintili, 29, was stabbed on the morning of December 5 last year.

Ms Pintili, who witnesses said was pregnant, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and later discharged.

Court sketch of Daniel Mihai Popescu, appearing at Cardiff Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

During a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Popescu did not enter any pleas to the charges he faces and was remanded into custody ahead of his five-day trial.

The court heard Popescu, of no fixed address, also faces a summary only offence of stalking Ms Pintili between October 25 and December 6.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, The Recorder of Cardiff, fixed administrative hearings for April 12 and May 7, which the defendant was ordered to attend.

She told him: “I have listed this case for trial on June 3 of this year. For now that concludes proceedings. You are remanded in custody.”