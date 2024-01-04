Family enjoy ‘Christmas miracle’ as cat missing for nine years returns home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family enjoy ‘Christmas miracle’ as cat missing for nine years returns home

By Press Association
The family were reunited with their cat nine years after she vanished (Cats Protection/PA)
A family were part of a “Christmas miracle” when they were reunited with their cat after nine years, thanks to a charity volunteer and a microchip.

Long-haired Strawberry went missing in June 2014 after failing to return to her home in Stoke, Plymouth, but was reunited with her owners – Lee and Jo Harris-Joce – in December 2023.

Around two years ago, someone living around three miles away in the St Budeaux area of Plymouth found Strawberry in a sorry state and fed her whenever possible.

In December, they contacted Cats Protection’s Plymouth branch after becoming concerned about the animal’s health.

Woman and cat together
Strawberry with Lizzie Smith (Cats Protection/PA)

Lizzie Smith, a lost and found volunteer at the branch, said Strawberry, who is now 11, was “covered in fleas” but was microchipped.

However, the hunt to find her owners proved to be tricky.

“The email linked with Strawberry’s chip was incorrect, so I phoned the number and left a message,” Ms Smith said.

“After receiving no answer, I went to the address linked with Strawberry’s record a few days later but her owners had moved on.

“Running out of options I searched social media and luckily her owners have a distinctive surname, so I sent a message to a lady with the same name, asked if she was missing a cat and added a strawberry emoji.

“Her owner Jo responded almost immediately, she was in shock and elated, it was an emotional moment all round.”

Woman and cat
Jo Harris-Joce with Strawberry after the pet was reunited with her family (Jo Harris-Joce/PA)

It was Mr Harris-Joce, 43, and 12-year-old daughter Emily who were the first to see their cat again.

Ms Smith met Mr Harris-Joce and Emily at Exeter service station to “shorten the journey for everyone” as the family now live in Portsmouth.

Mr Harris-Joce said: “We kept Strawberry’s microchip active in the hope that one day she may be found and we would always have that link.

“I was absolutely shocked when I heard the news that Strawberry had been found.”

Mrs Harris-Joce, 36, added: “My daughter was in tears when we told her, she’s so glad to have her back.

“Strawberry recognised us immediately and has not stopped purring since coming home… it really was a Christmas miracle.”

Someone holding a cat carrier
Strawberry’s new carrier (Cats Protection/PA)

Richard Weeks, a store manager at Jollyes on Coypool Retail Park in Plymouth, was also part of the “Christmas miracle” as he donated a carrier and blanket in time for the reunion.

“I was in the office when Lizzie came into the store, and a member of staff called me on to the shop floor where Lizzie explained the situation,” Mr Weeks said.

“I was so taken back by it and the right thing to do was to help as much as I could after hearing about this amazing story of Strawberry and her long-lost family – just in time for Christmas as well.”

Strawberry’s microchip has since been updated.

More information about what to do if a cat is found can be accessed here: www.cats.org.uk/found-a-cat   