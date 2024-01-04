Footballer accused of rape says he ‘would never, ever think of doing that’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footballer accused of rape says he ‘would never, ever think of doing that’

By Press Association
Jack Diamond has been suspended by his club, Sunderland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
A professional footballer accused of raping a woman he originally met on Tinder has told a court he was trying to “comfort her” after thinking she was “in a mood” about him rejecting her advances.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond, 23, denies raping and sexually assaulting the woman after inviting her to his home in Fatfield, Washington, Sunderland, in May 2022.

Prosecutors claim Diamond forced himself on the complainant after agreeing, before she visited, that “nothing more than cuddling would happen”.

Newcastle Crown Court jurors have heard the pair became “friends with benefits” after meeting on a dating app, but the woman said she had not had sex with Diamond since going on medication in March 2022 which could cause foetal abnormalities.

Derby County v Lincoln City – Sky Bet League One – Pride Park Stadium
Jack Diamond was on loan at Lincoln City at the time of the accusation (Nigel French/PA)

Giving evidence on Thursday, Diamond said the pair had sex “pretty much every time” they saw each other, but that he did not want anything more serious as he had just come out of a four-year relationship when they first met.

He told the court that on the night of the alleged assaults, he had drunk “about four or five pints” with friends and invited the woman over to “relax and cuddle”.

He said he hoped that sexual activity might happen but that “it wasn’t at the forefront of my mind”.

Diamond said the woman got into bed with him and there was some sexual activity, but that when she mounted him and tried to initiate sex, he said: “I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

The defendant told the court the woman turned away from him so he started to touch her bottom and legs “just to almost comfort her because I thought she was getting in a mood”.

Diamond said when he put his hand inside her thigh the woman pushed his hand away and said “no”.

He told jurors the two of them then started kissing before the complainant said: “I think the moment’s gone.”

Diamond said he “wasn’t really that fussed” and thought the woman was “in a huff”.

He told the court he went to the toilet and got back into bed before the woman got up and said she was going to leave.

Diamond said the complainant asked if he wanted her to lock the door and post the keys through the letterbox, and he replied: “Yeah, that’s fine.”

The defendant said: “I think she was, looking back on it now … I think that was her showing some kind of, ‘I want some attention off you’.”

Asked by his barrister, Eleanor Laws KC, if he had done anything to the complainant without consent, he said: “Absolutely not.”

Diamond added: “I would never, ever think of doing that. I have got sisters I care about, a lot of women I care about in my life. I would never, ever.”

Asked if he was regretful about anything he did, Diamond said: “I think just my whole attitude and immaturity towards the relationship.”

He told the court: “I think maybe I was a bit naive to think that you can have just a casual, sexual relationship without one of the partners catching feelings.”

Jurors previously heard the complainant told police she messaged her friends for help following the alleged assaults after fearing that Diamond was contacting his housemate, and fellow Sunderland player, Anthony Patterson, “who had previously raised the possibility of a threesome”.

Giving evidence, Mr Patterson said he and Diamond had both met the woman separately on a dating app, but had never even joked about having a threesome.

Diamond denies both charges and the trial continues.

The player was on loan with Lincoln City last season but the deal was terminated after he was charged, and Sunderland suspended him.