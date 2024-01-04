Hyde Park terror plotter Edward Little handed increased jail sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hyde Park terror plotter Edward Little handed increased jail sentence

By Press Association
Edward Little’s minimum term in prison has been increased by eight years (Counter Terrorism Policing South East)
A homegrown terrorist who plotted to launch a gun attack at London’s Hyde Park has had his jail sentence increased.

Edward Little, 22, from Brighton, who was just 10 minutes from getting a gun when he was arrested by armed police, was originally sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years at the Old Bailey on December 15.

But, following a hearing at the same court on Thursday, a judge revised his life sentence to a minimum of 24 years, the Old Bailey said.

Counter-terrorism police said the new hearing was held under the “slip rule” – Section 155 of the Powers of Criminal Courts (Sentencing) Act 2000 – which allows judges to re-sentence if fresh information comes to light.

Court artist sketch of Edward Little during his trial at the Old Bailey(Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

Little travelled in a taxi from Brighton to the capital with £5,000 to buy a firearm and bullets when he was arrested on September 23 2022.

He had targeted a Christian preacher who regularly appeared at Speaker’s Corner, but could have killed anyone who got in the way, police said.

Little pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism in May last year, and refused to come to the Old Bailey for his sentencing.

Three members of a crime gang were also jailed for conspiring to provide Little with the gun, although they did not know what it was for.

Little settled on the plan after rejecting a mass gun attack on the late Queen’s funeral in Westminster.

Previously, the court heard how UK-born Little converted to Islam at Cookham Wood Young Offender Institution in Kent and at HMP Deerbolt in County Durham, after he turned 18.

He downloaded extremist propaganda, including copies of the al-Qaida publication Inspire, in the summer of 2022, and spoke of his desire to get hold of a Mac-10 submachine gun and AK-47 assault rifle in encrypted chats on the Threema messaging platform.

At one point, he wrote: “I don’t think there has been an attack in the UK with guns so a semi-automatic rifle would send an even stronger message.”

Little agreed to pay a taxi driver £300 to take him from Brighton to Lewisham, south London, on September 23 2022, saying money was no problem.

The plan was scuppered when armed police moved in to arrest him in south London.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny KC had said Little planned to kill the Christian preacher, Hatun Tash, at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park, anyone with her, as well as any police officers or soldiers in the area.