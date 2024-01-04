Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran bombings which killed at least 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran bombings which killed at least 84

By Press Association
At least 84 people have died (Mahdi Karbakhsh Ravari/Mehr News Agnecy/AP)
At least 84 people have died (Mahdi Karbakhsh Ravari/Mehr News Agnecy/AP)

The so-called Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Thursday for two suicide bombings targeting a memorial service for an Iranian general killed in a 2020 US drone strike, the worst militant attack to strike Iran in decades as the wider Middle East remains on edge.

Experts who follow the group confirmed that the statement, circulated online among jihadists, came from the extremists, who probably hope to take advantage of the chaos gripping the region amid Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday’s attack in Kerman killed at least 84 people and wounded another 284.

It targeted a ceremony honouring Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani, seen as a hero by supporters of the country’s theocracy and viewed by the US military as a deadly enemy who aided militants who killed American troops in Iraq.

Iran Explosions
People walk towards the grave of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman (Vahid Salemi/AP)

The IS group claims identified the two attackers as Omar al-Mowahed and Seif-Allah al-Mujahed.

The claim said the men carried out the attacks with explosive vests. It also used disparaging language when discussing Shiites, which the IS group views as heretics.

The statement did not say which regional arm of the extremists carried out the attack, which other claims in the past have.

The IS group, which once held vast territory across Iraq and Syria, ultimately were beaten back by US-led forces. It has been in disarray in the years since, though it has mounted major assaults.

Iran Explosions
Families of victims in the courtyard of a hospital in Kerman (Sare Tajalli, ISNA/AP)

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the claim.

An earlier report by the state-run IRNA news agency, later aired by state television, quoted an unnamed “informed source” saying that surveillance footage from the route to the service at Kerman’s martyrs cemetery clearly showed a male suicide bomber detonating explosives.

The official said the second blast “probably” came from another suicide bomber, though it had not been determined beyond doubt.

The gathering marked the fourth anniversary of the killing of Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike in Iraq. The explosions happened as long lines of people gathered to mark the event.

Iranian state television and officials described the attacks as bombings, without immediately giving clear details of what happened.