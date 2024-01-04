Man ‘gobsmacked’ at arrest over banned loyalist group flag, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man ‘gobsmacked’ at arrest over banned loyalist group flag, court told

By Press Association
Kieron Brockhouse, second left, denies supporting a proscribed organisation contrary to the 2000 Terrorism Act (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A West Midlands man accused of breaching anti-terror laws by flying an Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) flag told police he thought the group had “ceased to exist” after the Good Friday Agreement, a jury has heard.

Kieron Brockhouse, who denies two counts of supporting a proscribed organisation contrary to the 2000 Terrorism Act, said he was “gobsmacked” at being arrested ahead of a police interview in 2022.

Prosecutors allege Brockhouse was reckless as to whether his actions in flying UFF and Ulster Defence Association (UDA) flags and posting images of them on social media would encourage others to support the organisations, which were outlawed in 1973 and 1992 respectively.

The 42-year-old denies two counts of supporting a banned organisation in April 2021 and May 2022 by flying the flags at houses in Banklands Road, Dudley, and Hurst Green Road, Halesowen.

Extracts of police interviews with Brockhouse, conducted at Oldbury custody suite after his arrest, were read to jurors on Thursday by prosecutor Martin Hackett.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court heard Brockhouse told police he was part of an Orange Order lodge, adding: “I like the support we get – it’s the history of my country.”

Questioned about a UFF flag seized from a flagpole in the back garden of the Halesowen address, Brockhouse told two interviewing officers: “I never thought it was an offence – that’s why I am so gobsmacked being in here.

“I am being classed as a terrorist for a flag.”

Claiming to have bought the UFF and UDA flags in a “high-street” shop in Belfast during a visit to the city, Brockhouse added: “I am just a patriotic man.

“If they can fly it out there – Britain – how come I have done something wrong?

“My naivety has got me in serious trouble. I have nothing to do with … no links to terrorism. I don’t support terrorism in any way.”

Asked by police if he supported the UFF, Brockhouse told officers: “No, I don’t support it at all.

“Absolutely not. I have bought them (the flags) from the Shankill Road in Belfast.

“If I can openly buy those in a shop, I can’t understand what I have done wrong.

“I thought after 1998 none of them existed.”

After being told by one of the police officers that it was illegal to encourage others to support proscribed groups such as the UFF, Brockhouse responded: “Like I said, I didn’t think the organisation existed any more.

“I have been sat in my cell reading (a book) about the Battle of Britain but it don’t mean I’m going to try to buy a Spitfire does it?”

The trial continues on Friday.