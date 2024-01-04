Charges dropped against 39 Legia Warsaw fans arrested after Villa Park disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charges dropped against 39 Legia Warsaw fans arrested after Villa Park disorder

By Press Association
Police officers clashed with fans near Villa Park (PA)
Police officers clashed with fans near Villa Park (PA)

Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against 39 Legia Warsaw fans arrested after police were pelted with missiles outside Villa Park before a Europa Conference League match.

The charges against 38 men and one woman, including counts of violent disorder, were brought after flares were thrown towards police at and near a coach park outside the stadium on November 30.

Charges against seven other Legia fans are being proceeded with.

Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw – UEFA Europa Conference League – Group E – Villa Park
Police attempt to put out flares on November 30 (David Davies/PA)

More than 40 Legia supporters, mostly based in Poland, appeared in court two days after the disorder, and were granted bail after denying any wrongdoing.

They included a 22-year-old woman from Poland whose lawyer told the court she was a medical student who had travelled to Birmingham with her boyfriend.

One of the court hearings held two days after the disorder was told “egregious, sustained and horrific” violence – beginning shortly before 6pm and extending until 8pm – saw bricks, bottles and a portable toilet thrown at officers.

It is also alleged that there was an attempt to set a police van on fire while a flare and a lit flag were allegedly used to cause injuries to two officers.

Police said a total of five officers, two police dogs and two police horses were injured after violence erupted when visiting supporters were not given tickets to enter Villa Park, as previously arranged.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We are proceeding against seven defendants and have issued discontinuance notices for 39 defendants.

“Should further evidence come to light then proceedings against those defendants could be reinstated.”

Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw – UEFA Europa Conference League – Group E – Villa Park
Police deal with disorder outside Villa Park (David Davies/PA)

The CPS has a responsibility to review prosecutions and consider if they can be proceeded with when cases are charged by police.

Guidelines state that reviews of cases should be proportionate to the specific facts of the case, and the prosecutor’s view of defendants’ anticipated plea.

Three men charged with violent disorder, one charged with a public order offence, and one charged with possession of Class A drugs are due to appear on Friday at Birmingham Crown Court.

Another man is due to appear at the same court on January 16 while a defendant is facing proceedings charged with assaulting an emergency worker.