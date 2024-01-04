Charities to benefit from sale of Betty Boothroyd’s belongings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities to benefit from sale of Betty Boothroyd’s belongings

By Press Association
Baroness Betty Boothroyd’s large certificated diamond solitaire ring is estimated to fetch between £70,000-100,000 (Special Auction Services /PA)
The estate of the first female Speaker of the House of Commons, Baroness Betty Boothroyd, is set to go under the hammer with the proceeds divided between six charities.

The items up for auction – estimated to fetch £200,000 – include a large, certificated diamond solitaire ring, photographs, her collection of frogs and a Frances Segelman resin bust of Lady Boothroyd.

The diamond ring is expected to fetch between £70,000 and £100,000 when it goes under the hammer at Special Auction Services in Newbury, Berkshire, on January 23.

Baroness Betty Boothroyd.
Lady Boothroyd became the first woman to be elected Commons Speaker in the more than 700-year history of the role in April 1992, staying on until October 2000, before entering the Lords as a crossbench peer in January 2001.

Born in Dewsbury, Yorkshire, Lady Boothroyd worked as a professional dancer from 1946 to 1948 and appeared in pantomime in London’s West End before going into politics, unsuccessfully contesting four parliamentary seats before being elected to West Bromwich (later to become West Bromwich West) in May 1973.

Lady Boothroyd died aged 93 in February 2023.

The sale will comprise items relating to Lady Boothroyd’s career as well as her home life and the money raised will be divided between six charities.

The ring was bought by Lady Boothroyd’s favourite jewellers J McCarthy Ltd and, at her request, the shop’s owner was looking for a diamond of a particular size.

When a much larger diamond than she was looking for came in, the owner phoned her to ask if he could bring it to “The House” as soon as possible although it was bigger than she had requested. Her reply was “Mr Mullings a diamond can never be too large!”

Other jewellery includes a pair of Oscar Heyman of New York diamond encrusted cuff earrings (estimate £4,000 to £6,000), an Omega De Ville 18ct gold ladies’ wristwatch (estimate £2,000 to £3,000) as well as a high carat gold and diamond House of Commons brooch which is expected to fetch £1,000 to £2,000.

A collection of her early political photos showing her campaigning for seats around the country is estimated at £100 to £120.

A collection of early political photos.
Highlights of her career in pictures will also go under the hammer including framed photos of her meeting Bill Clinton, with an estimate of £40 to £60, and Nelson Mandela estimated between £20 and £30.

There are several lots relating specifically to the House of Commons including: Lady Boothroyd’s black leather dispatch box with gilt tooling bearing the cypher for the late Queen and Lady Boothroyd (estimate £200 to £300); a parliamentary bottle of single malt scotch whisky in a pine fitted case, labelled Madam Speakers Order Specially (estimate £200 to £300); and a pair of House of Commons Speaker’s whisky tumblers will be sold with a set of matching place mats for £60 to £100.

Thomas Forrester, director at Special Auction Services, said: “Baroness Boothroyd was an engaging, entertaining and human politician who was respected across the House, she cut a dash of colour through a sea of dark suits with her fabulous outfits… many of these outfits will be sold in this auction.

“Madam Speaker and latterly Her Ladyship had a very full political working life as can be seen in the many photos which are a true record of a remarkable life.

“It is heart-warming to know that the proceeds of the auction will go to many worthwhile and deserving charities.”

Three of Lady Boothroyd’s Portcullis brooches will be included in the sale and are expected to fetch between £400 to £2,000 each.

Ball gowns and suits range in estimate from £40 to £300 and include a red, white and blue Lachasse London cotton/linen and silk cocktail suit worn at Lord Lloyd Webber’s house party in 1997 (estimate £100 to £200), clothes worn for the photo shoot for her annual postcards as well as outfits worn on trips abroad.

Frances Segelman resin bust of Baroness Betty Boothroyd.
Other highlights in the auction include a souvenir programme for the inauguration of JFK signed “To Betty Boothroyd, with very best wishes, John F Kennedy” which will be sold with the order of dinner and event invitation for an estimated £300 to £500 and a travelling trunk from her time with the American presidential race in the 1960s (estimate £40 to £60).

The auction will also comprise a Frances Segelman resin bust of Lady Boothroyd that carries an estimate of £300 to £500.

An assortment of parliamentary cartoons and etchings, fountain pens, ceramics, furniture, her collection of frogs, her bike and books will also be offered for sale.