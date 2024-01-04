Charities to benefit from sale of Betty Boothroyd’s belongings

The estate of the first female Speaker of the House of Commons, Baroness Betty Boothroyd, is set to go under the hammer with the proceeds divided between six charities.

The items up for auction – estimated to fetch £200,000 – include a large, certificated diamond solitaire ring, photographs, her collection of frogs and a Frances Segelman resin bust of Lady Boothroyd.

The diamond ring is expected to fetch between £70,000 and £100,000 when it goes under the hammer at Special Auction Services in Newbury, Berkshire, on January 23.

Baroness Betty Boothroyd was the first female Speaker (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lady Boothroyd became the first woman to be elected Commons Speaker in the more than 700-year history of the role in April 1992, staying on until October 2000, before entering the Lords as a crossbench peer in January 2001.

Born in Dewsbury, Yorkshire, Lady Boothroyd worked as a professional dancer from 1946 to 1948 and appeared in pantomime in London’s West End before going into politics, unsuccessfully contesting four parliamentary seats before being elected to West Bromwich (later to become West Bromwich West) in May 1973.

Lady Boothroyd died aged 93 in February 2023.

The sale will comprise items relating to Lady Boothroyd’s career as well as her home life and the money raised will be divided between six charities.

The ring was bought by Lady Boothroyd’s favourite jewellers J McCarthy Ltd and, at her request, the shop’s owner was looking for a diamond of a particular size.

When a much larger diamond than she was looking for came in, the owner phoned her to ask if he could bring it to “The House” as soon as possible although it was bigger than she had requested. Her reply was “Mr Mullings a diamond can never be too large!”

Other jewellery includes a pair of Oscar Heyman of New York diamond encrusted cuff earrings (estimate £4,000 to £6,000), an Omega De Ville 18ct gold ladies’ wristwatch (estimate £2,000 to £3,000) as well as a high carat gold and diamond House of Commons brooch which is expected to fetch £1,000 to £2,000.

A collection of her early political photos showing her campaigning for seats around the country is estimated at £100 to £120.

A collection of early political photos (Special Auction Services/PA)

Highlights of her career in pictures will also go under the hammer including framed photos of her meeting Bill Clinton, with an estimate of £40 to £60, and Nelson Mandela estimated between £20 and £30.

There are several lots relating specifically to the House of Commons including: Lady Boothroyd’s black leather dispatch box with gilt tooling bearing the cypher for the late Queen and Lady Boothroyd (estimate £200 to £300); a parliamentary bottle of single malt scotch whisky in a pine fitted case, labelled Madam Speakers Order Specially (estimate £200 to £300); and a pair of House of Commons Speaker’s whisky tumblers will be sold with a set of matching place mats for £60 to £100.

Thomas Forrester, director at Special Auction Services, said: “Baroness Boothroyd was an engaging, entertaining and human politician who was respected across the House, she cut a dash of colour through a sea of dark suits with her fabulous outfits… many of these outfits will be sold in this auction.

“Madam Speaker and latterly Her Ladyship had a very full political working life as can be seen in the many photos which are a true record of a remarkable life.

“It is heart-warming to know that the proceeds of the auction will go to many worthwhile and deserving charities.”

Three of Lady Boothroyd’s Portcullis brooches will be included in the sale and are expected to fetch between £400 to £2,000 each.

Ball gowns and suits range in estimate from £40 to £300 and include a red, white and blue Lachasse London cotton/linen and silk cocktail suit worn at Lord Lloyd Webber’s house party in 1997 (estimate £100 to £200), clothes worn for the photo shoot for her annual postcards as well as outfits worn on trips abroad.

Frances Segelman resin bust of Baroness Betty Boothroyd (Special Auction Services/PA)

Other highlights in the auction include a souvenir programme for the inauguration of JFK signed “To Betty Boothroyd, with very best wishes, John F Kennedy” which will be sold with the order of dinner and event invitation for an estimated £300 to £500 and a travelling trunk from her time with the American presidential race in the 1960s (estimate £40 to £60).

The auction will also comprise a Frances Segelman resin bust of Lady Boothroyd that carries an estimate of £300 to £500.

An assortment of parliamentary cartoons and etchings, fountain pens, ceramics, furniture, her collection of frogs, her bike and books will also be offered for sale.