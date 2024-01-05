Surge in NHS mental health calls as Scottish Labour calls for more investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Surge in NHS mental health calls as Scottish Labour calls for more investment

By Press Association
There has been an increase in calls regarding mental health since 2021 (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
Calls to an NHS helpline about psychosis symptoms increased by 100% in two years as Scottish Labour called for investment in mental health.

Figures from the NHS 24 Mental Health hub show that overall calls have declined, but calls about alcohol issues and psychosis increased.

Data obtained by Scottish Labour under freedom of information laws showed problems such as alcohol problems, poor sleep, psychotic symptoms, suicidal acts and suicidal thoughts increased.

Calls regarding alcohol problems have risen by more than 600 in two years with calls regarding psychotic symptoms more than doubling – by more than 5,000 – since 2021, when the reason for calling began to be recorded.

General Election 2017 aftermath
Scottish Labour mental health spokesman Paul Sweeney described the figures as ‘worrying’ (Nick Ansell/PA Wire)

The statistics came after the Scottish Health Survey showed mental wellbeing is at a record low.

In 2021, a total of 1,282 calls related to alcohol, which increased by 47% in 2023, to 1,885 calls.

In the same year, the NHS hub received 5,112 calls about psychotic symptoms, which increased to 10,259 in 2023 – an increase of 101%.

Scottish Labour called for increased spending on mental health.

Scottish Labour mental health spokesperson Paul Sweeney said: “It is incredibly worrying to see calls to NHS mental health services regarding serious issues such as suicidal thoughts sky-rocketing.

“It is clear that mental health services are at breaking-point, with the safety of thousands of Scots now at risk.

“After years of broken SNP promises, mental health nurses and services are being left high and dry. This has to end.

“Scottish Labour will continue to call for better mental health services across the board, including a dedicated mental health worker in every GP surgery and an increase in the proportion of the health budget spent on mental health.”

Dr Jane Morris, chairwoman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “This is a huge concern to us – particularly the rise in calls involving psychotic symptoms which are potentially related to the most severe mental disorders.

“These illnesses need to be treated effectively and without delay but sadly these are the very conditions where we’re seeing the worst manpower shortages. It is no wonder the lack of service provision is leading to an increase in symptoms reported.”

She called on the Scottish Government to boost spending for mental health.

Mental well-being minister Maree Todd said: “It is good that more people feel able to come forward and ask for help, and our increased investment in NHS 24 is helping ensure more calls can be responded to.

“We’re committed to improving mental health service provision in primary care settings and focus more on prevention and early intervention in the community, providing high-quality mental healthcare in general practice.

“More than £1.3 billion will support mental health services, with £290.2 million direct investment – more than double that in 2020/21 – enabling record numbers of staff to provide more varied support and services to a larger number of people than ever before.

“We are determined to do all we can to reduce alcohol and drug-related harm and continue to work closely with Alcohol and Drug Partnerships (ADPs) and the third sector to address this, backed by substantial investment through National Mission funding.”