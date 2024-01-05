Journalist helped ‘concoct’ sex assault claims against Andrew, Maxwell claimed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Journalist helped ‘concoct’ sex assault claims against Andrew, Maxwell claimed

By Press Association
Undated handout file photo issued by the US Department of Justice of the Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell (YUS Department of Justice/PA Media)
Undated handout file photo issued by the US Department of Justice of the Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell (YUS Department of Justice/PA Media)

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell claimed a journalist helped Virginia Giuffre “concoct” sexual assault allegations against the Duke of York, court documents have revealed.

A US judge ordered hundreds of documents to be unsealed as part of Ms Giuffre’s previously settled civil claim against Maxwell, which was filed in 2015.

In one document from 2016, which was released on Thursday, Maxwell’s lawyers made submissions that journalist Sharon Churcher should be compelled to give evidence as part of the case.

The socialite’s legal team claimed Ms Churcher was “aware” the allegations made by Ms Giuffre against Prince Andrew were “false” and said she “helped manufacture some of the stories that have been denied”.

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

The duke was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

He strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

The document showed that Maxwell’s legal team accused Ms Churcher, who was working for the Mail on Sunday, of explaining to Ms Giuffre “how she can corroborate a story to tell the FBI – that she was ‘given to’ Prince Andrew”.

Her legal team also alleged that a handwritten diary by Ms Giuffre, which contained information about her alleged encounter with Andrew, was a “completely fabricated document”.

So far just over 40 out of around 250 documents have been released in connection with the case.