What the papers say – January 5

The Duke of York’s inclusion in released documents in the case of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and battle lines being drawn in Westminster take centre stage on Friday’s newspaper front pages.

The latest information regarding Andrew dominates the front pages of the Metro, The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror with calls for a fresh police probe and his continued distancing from the royal family.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 THE EPSTEIN FILES 🔴 Andrew in 'orgy on Epstein Island'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/w2viUH7ZgB — Metro (@MetroUK) January 4, 2024

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles is under huge pressure to punish brother Prince Andrew after he is named 69 times in damning Epstein docs pic.twitter.com/JR27Zw6Xbj — The Sun (@TheSun) January 4, 2024

Friday's DAILY MIRROR: Top lawyer demands…cops must probe Andrew sex claims#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fp7QMHblxE — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 4, 2024

The Financial Times says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has signalled the General Election would be held “later in the year”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 5 January https://t.co/uzZMepiPnM pic.twitter.com/dn2vuJvMom — Financial Times (@FT) January 4, 2024

The Guardian and The Independent focus on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has warned the Conservatives about campaign politics ahead of a protracted election build-up.

Friday's GUARDIAN: Labour will fight fire with fire, Starmer warns Tories#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/aicF8Mm5ki — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 4, 2024

The Daily Express said Mr Sunak has pledged new tax cuts to “kick off” the election battle.

Friday's DAILY EXPRESS: Rishi's tax cut pledge kicks off election battle#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/3nnq1mQXju — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 4, 2024

The i also focuses on tax cuts with Sir Keir revealing there may be no tax cuts in the foreseeable future under a Labour government because of the state of the economy.

Friday's front page: No tax cuts for two years under Labour, hints Starmer#TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @ChaplainChloe: https://t.co/RWYmyi6DZV pic.twitter.com/o1hQuZxwWU — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 4, 2024

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on the state of the British navy, saying a shortage of sailors meant there was not enough manpower for new frigates.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Navy has so few sailors ships must be scrapped'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/OCcEAjuLUn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 4, 2024

The Times looks at the latest doctors’ strike with Health Secretary Victoria Atkins saying they cannot be allowed to “switch the NHS off”.

Friday's TIMES: Doctors told: NHS belongs to all of us, not just you#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/x4374TE96e — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 4, 2024

And the Daily Star says the world is steeling itself for a second term in the White House for Donald Trump.