Iran mourns those killed in suicide blasts as death toll rises to 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Iran mourns those killed in suicide blasts as death toll rises to 89

By Press Association
The attack comes with the wider Middle East on edge (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
The attack comes with the wider Middle East on edge (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran is mourning those killed in a suicide bombing targeting a commemoration for a general who died in a US drone strike, as the death toll in the attack rose to at least 89.

Despite the so-called Islamic State (IS) claiming responsibility for the attack, the wider tensions shaking the Middle East during Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip became intertwined with the funeral in the usually peaceful city of Kerman, about 510 miles south-east of the capital, Tehran.

The top commander of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard linked the attack to the US.

Gen Hossein Salami said: “If you are a man, fight with us. Why do you kill oppressed and defenceless women and children?”

Visiting the scene of the blast
People visit the scene of Wednesday’s explosion in the city of Kerman (AP)

Iranian state television also sought to link America to the attack. At one point, it re-broadcast comments from 2016 from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wrongly accused then-president Barack Obama of being the “founder” of the extremist group.

Critics have blamed Mr Obama’s decision to pull troops from Iraq in 2011 for allowing the group, once an affiliate of al-Qaida, to thrive and ultimately hold vast swathes of Iraq and Syria in its self-declared caliphate by 2014.

US troops under both Mr Obama and Mr Trump then battled alongside allied forces to retake that territory.

In Wednesday’s attack, one suicide bomber killed himself, then another 20 minutes later as people and emergency workers tried to help the wounded.

Iran Explosions
Children light candles at the scene of the blast (AP(

The attack targeted a commemoration for Guard Gen Qassem Soleimani, killed in 2020 by a US drone strike as he led its expeditionary Quds Force.

Gen Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to the Islamic State group in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad in power. He also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas.

But the US, which killed Gen Soleimani as part of wider tensions over its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers, saw Gen Soleimani as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting American soldiers in Iraq.

The two attacks killed at least 89 people and wounded about 280 others, Iranian authorities said.

IS claimed the attack on Thursday in a statement that named the two bombers and described it as part of a new campaign linked to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.