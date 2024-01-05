April trial date for 12-year-old boys charged with murder after park stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
April trial date for 12-year-old boys charged with murder after park stabbing

By Press Association
Floral tributes left at the scene (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Two 12-year-old boys charged with murder and possessing a machete will face trial in April.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, made a 25-minute video-link appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, charged with the murder of Shawn Seesahai.

The boys spoke only to confirm their names and that they could hear Judge Michael Chambers KC, the Recorder of Wolverhampton.

Mr Seesahai, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday November 13 after being found stabbed on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai death
Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)

Neither of the defendants, who are being held in secure accommodation outside the West Midlands, was required to enter a plea.

They will reappear for a pre-trial review on April 8 at the same court.

Addressing the defendants at the conclusion of the hearing, the judge said: “Your case is being put off for trial. If there is to be a trial that will take place on the 29th of April here in Wolverhampton.

“If you choose not to attend, the trial will proceed in your absence.

“You have a right to give evidence at your trial. In the meantime you must remain in secure local authority accommodation as previously directed.”

The boys face a second charge alleging they were in possession of an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a machete, without lawful authority.

Ambulances were called to land off Laburnum Road, East Park, at 8.41pm on November 13.

Crews arrived to find Mr Seesahai in a critical condition and began administering advanced life support, but he was confirmed dead at the scene.