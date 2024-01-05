Meteorological expert to give evidence in Francis Bradley inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meteorological expert to give evidence in Francis Bradley inquest

By Press Association
Francis Bradley (Family Handout/PA)
Francis Bradley (Family Handout/PA)

A meteorological expert is set to be among the witnesses when an inquest into the killing of a man in disputed circumstances in Co Londonderry almost 40 years ago resumes.

Francis Bradley, 20, was killed in disputed circumstances in an incident involving soldiers near Toomebridge on February 18 1986.

The inquest opened in April and is being heard in modular format, with the hearing of an opening tranche of evidence that was not considered controversial before it was adjourned for further preparation work.

A previous review hearing was told it was envisaged the inquest would proceed in February 2024.

On Friday morning at Belfast Coroner’s Court, a preliminary hearing was told that a meteorological expert has been engaged to give evidence around moonlight, cloud cover and visibility on the night of Mr Bradley’s death.

Coroner Peter Irvine was also updated on preparations for the hearings.

He heard statements have been finalised from two retired police officers from the time, with work ongoing with several others and applications are expected to be made by former soldiers to give evidence to the inquest remotely.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act has placed a pressure on inquests to be heard in the coming months before a cut-off date of May 1 for legacy inquests which have not concluded.

A public interest immunity (PII) hearing for documents for the inquest was described as “crucial” and as a “lynchpin” in bringing proceedings forward.

While the hearing was told the PSNI has its PII certificate in place, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was told its should be in place for next Friday.

A representative for the MoD said the documents have been provided to the relevant minister in accordance with the timetable they previously set out, and “conveyed to the minister the urgency of the matter and the gravity of the matter”.

“Now, it’s with the minister and his office essentially … it’s outside our direct control. We’re sincerely hoping that the certificate will be available by next Friday but we simply cannot give an absolute assurance,” he added.

At the time of the killing, the IRA said Mr Bradley was not a member.

However, his name was later added to the organisation’s “roll of honour”.

In 2010, then-attorney general John Larkin KC ordered a fresh inquest into the controversial killing.

Another preliminary hearing is set to take place next Friday.