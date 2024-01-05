Former police officer who defended US Capitol to run for Congress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former police officer who defended US Capitol to run for Congress

By Press Association
Former police sergeant Harry Dunn at the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
A former police officer who defended the US Capitol against rioters on January 6 2021 has announced he is running for Congress in Maryland.

Harry Dunn wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he will be running in a crowded Democratic primary to replace Rep John Sarbanes, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election.

Mr Dunn made the announcement a day before the third anniversary of the attack at the Capitol that disrupted the certification of the 2020 election, saying in his campaign announcement that former US president Donald Trump was “hell-bent on finishing what he started” three years ago.

“On January 6, I defended our democracy from insurrectionists as a Capitol Police Officer. After, President Biden honoured me with the Presidential Citizens Medal,” Mr Dunn wrote in the announcement of his candidacy.

“Today, I’m running for Congress to stop Trump’s MAGA extremists and ensure it never happens again.”

Mr Dunn is running in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District, which stretches between Baltimore and the nation’s capital. The race already has drawn five state legislators to run in the heavily Democratic district.

In a video Mr Dunn released on the social media site, he said he left the police force a few weeks ago after more than 15 years of service to make his congressional bid.

“I’m stepping into a new role today, but I can’t do it alone,” Mr Dunn said. “I believe everyone of us has a role to play in this fight. So join me. We’ve got a democracy to protect.”

Mr Dunn, who testified before the January 6 committee in Washington, told politicians about an exchange he had with rioters who had fully bought into Mr Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen and believed “nobody voted for Joe Biden”.

In his testimony before Congress in 2021, Mr Dunn, who is black, described how rioters yelled racial slurs at him after he told them that he voted for Mr Biden and his vote should be counted.

Mr Dunn said a crowd of Capitol intruders yelled a racial slur at him, something that never happened while he was on duty during more than a dozen years on the force.