In Pictures: Heavy rain and rising rivers bring flooding misery

By Press Association
Flooding in Pulborough, West Sussex (Jamie Lashmar/PA)
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remain in place across England after heavy downpours this week.

Data from the Environment Agency shows almost every river in England to be exceptionally high, with some rivers reaching their highest flow on record.

More than 1,000 properties across England have flooded this week, with many roads also affected.

Flooding in Pulborough, West Sussex (Jamie Lashmar/PA)
The Environment Agency said ongoing impacts are likely across much of England over the next five days because the ground is ‘completely saturated’ (Jamie Lashmar/PA)
Flooding in Wellingborough due to rising levels on the River Nene (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A car passes through flood water from the Cuckmere River in Alfriston, East Sussex
A van passes through floodwater from the Cuckmere River in Alfriston, East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rising levels on the River Nene have affected Wellingborough (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Flooding in Pulborough (Jamie Lashmar/PA)
The River Great Ouse in Bedford, which has burst its banks following heavy rainfall
The River Great Ouse in Bedford, which has burst its banks following heavy rainfall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A car passes through floodwater from the Cuckmere River in Alfriston, East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Shipbuilders of Port Glasgow sculpture in Coronation Park, Inverclyde, is reflected in large puddles after heavy downpours (Jane Barlow/PA)
A van avoids floodwater from the River Ouse in Barcombe Mills, East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Flooding in West Sussex (Jamie Lashmar/PA)