In Pictures: Heavy rain and rising rivers bring flooding misery

Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remain in place across England after heavy downpours this week.

Data from the Environment Agency shows almost every river in England to be exceptionally high, with some rivers reaching their highest flow on record.

More than 1,000 properties across England have flooded this week, with many roads also affected.

