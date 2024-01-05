Police linking deaths of woman in car and man on rail track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police linking deaths of woman in car and man on rail track

By Press Association
Police officers at Pangbourne station (James Street/PA)
Police officers at Pangbourne station (James Street/PA)

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was stabbed to death and a young man died at a railway track near Pangbourne, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said the woman, 56, was found with a stab wound inside a Lexus on the A340 Tidmarsh Road at the junction with Flower’s Hill on Thursday.

Police were called at about 5.45pm. She received medical attention but died at the scene.

TVP and British Transport Police were alerted at 6.15pm to the discovery of a man on a railway track near Pangbourne. The man, 18, died at the scene, police said.

TVP believe the deaths are linked and say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with them.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of the major crime unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman near Flower’s Hill, Pangbourne, and the associated discovery of a deceased man at Pangbourne railway station.

“Firstly, I would like to send my condolences on behalf of the force to loved ones of both at this extremely difficult time.

Empty platforms at Pangbourne station
Empty platforms at Pangbourne station (James Street/PA)

“We are in the very early stages of this complex investigation, but we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with either death.

“We are still investigating but are treating the two deaths as linked; we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of each. There is no wider threat to the public from these sad and tragic incidents.”

He  added: “After initial significant disturbance to the roads and railway network both scenes have been released and normal transport arrangements for both have resumed. I would like to say thank you to those affected for your patience.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Neither victim has been formally identified but their next of kin have been informed, a force spokesman said.

TVP have asked anyone with information about the deaths to call 101 or make a report on its website, quoting reference number 43240005369.