Ghislaine Maxwell said under oath she did not introduce Andrew to Epstein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ghislaine Maxwell said under oath she did not introduce Andrew to Epstein

By Press Association
Ghislaine Maxwell claimed she “never introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein” (US Department of Justice)
Ghislaine Maxwell claimed she “never introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein” (US Department of Justice)

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed she “never introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein” in an interview under oath, newly released documents show.

The disgraced British socialite, in a video-taped interview in April 2016, known in the US as a deposition, described Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s alleged meetings with the Duke of York as a “tissue of lies”.

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with the paedophile financier, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

Maxwell told Ms Giuffre’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley that she had known Andrew a “very long time”.

Questioned if she remembered how she first met him, the convicted sex trafficker said: “No I do not.”

Jeffrey Epstein legal documents
The Duke of York strenuously denies any wrongdoing (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms McCawley then asked: “Did you introduce him to Jeffrey?”

Maxwell responded: “That would be another of Virginia’s lies and the lies you perpetrate.

“I never introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein at any time ever, so just add that the (sic) to long list of lies.”

Ms McCawley continued: “Did Jeffrey know Prince Andrew?”

Maxwell replied: “Clearly he knew him.”

Pressed on whether she knew how Andrew met Epstein, Maxwell said: “I do not know (sic) Jeffrey met Prince Andrew.

“What I do know is that I did not introduce them.

“That is one of the many lies. Are we tallying all the lies?”

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein in a picture shown to the court during the sex-trafficking trial of Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein in a picture shown to the court during the sex-trafficking trial of Maxwell (US Department of Justice/{PA)

Ms McCawley went on: “Do you know when Jeffrey met Prince Andrew?”

Maxwell said: “I do not know when Jeffrey met Prince Andrew.”

Ms McCawley then asked: “Did you ever introduce Prince Andrew to any girls under the age of 18 who were not friends of your children?”

The socialite responded: “I have not introduced Prince Andrew to anyone that I am aware of other than friends of mine who have kids under that age that he may have met socially through me.”

Questioned on whether she introduced the duke to Ms Giuffre in London, Maxwell said: “I understand her story about London but, again, her tissue of lies is extremely hard to pick apart what is true and what isn’t.

“Actually I wouldn’t recollect her at all but for her tissue stories about this situation.”

Ms McCawley asked again: “So did you ever introduce Prince Andrew to Virginia in London?”

“I have no recollection,” Maxwell replied.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in New York in June 2022 after being found guilty of helping recruit his underage victims.