Maxwell admits Andrew puppet was in Epstein’s home in quiz over grope claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Maxwell admits Andrew puppet was in Epstein’s home in quiz over grope claims

By Press Association
The Duke of York denies the allegations (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Duke of York denies the allegations (Joe Giddens/PA)

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell admitted there was a Duke of York puppet in paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment, newly released court documents show.

The King’s brother Andrew was accused by Johanna Sjoberg of groping her breast while posing with what is reported to have been a Spitting Image puppet of himself in Epstein’s Manhattan home in 2001.

In her unsealed deposition from 2016, Maxwell said she did not recollect putting the hand of the caricature on Ms Sjoberg’s breast.

She insisted that neither she nor billionaire sex offender Epstein gave the duke the puppet as a gift but said Andrew did not bring it with him, confirming there was a “caricature of Prince Andrew that was in Jeffrey’s home”.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

Maxwell, who has since been jailed for sex trafficking young girls for Epstein, said: “There was a puppet – not a puppet – there was a – I don’t know how would you describe it really… a caricature of Prince Andrew that was in Jeffrey’s home.”

Maxwell was asked: “Did you use that caricature to put the hand of the caricature on Johanna Sjoberg’s breast?”

She replied: “I don’t recollect. I recollect the puppet but I don’t recollect anything around the puppet.”

In a bizarre exchange, Maxwell repeatedly debated the specifics of what constituted a puppet, saying she had never seen a puppet such as “a small handheld item you have in a circus” before being quizzed whether she had seen “a puppet which defined as a movable model of a person or animal that is used in entertainment and typically moved either by strings or controlled from above or by a hand inside it”.

She was asked: “Were you ever in a room with Prince Andrew in New York in Jeffrey Epstein’s home where there was a puppet?”

Maxwell replied “what sort of puppet are you asking me?” before being told: “Any kind of puppet?”

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Duke of York has been named in the court papers (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said: “You need to be more descriptive. I don’t know what you mean by puppet, there is hand puppets, all sorts of puppets.”

Questioned over whether Ms Sjoberg and Virginia Giuffre were in the presence of the duke with the puppet, Maxwell said: “I don’t recollect the story as told by Johanna or Virginia. I don’t even know who – I remember the caricature of Prince Andrew and I remember Prince Andrew but I don’t recall anything else around the caricature.”

The duke paid millions out of court to settle a civil sexual assault case brought by Ms Giuffre, with no admission of guilt.

She alleges she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew three times when she was 17 and a minor under US law at Maxwell’s London home, in Epstein’s New York home and during an orgy on Epstein’s Caribbean island.

The duke strenuously denies all allegations.

The names of more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of Epstein are being made public following a judge’s order, including high-profile figures such as former US president Bill Clinton, in the unsealing of hundreds of pages of legal papers relating to a 2015 defamation case.