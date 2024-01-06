What the papers say – January 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 6

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Floods and the death of former Labour political adviser Derek Draper feature amid a range of stories on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers

Both the Daily Mirror and Daily Express feature Mr Draper’s wife, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, bidding farewell to ‘Darling Derek.

The Sun and Daily Star also focus on her goodbye, following three years of health issues after he contracted Covid.

Flooding which has hit large parts of southern England features on the front of The Guardian with Labour accusing the Prime Minister of being “asleep at the wheel” over warnings, while The Independent carries a picture of a man carrying a child at the River Thames in Henley and simply says: “Washed Out”.

The Daily Telegraph also focuses on politics with the resignation of former energy minister Chris Skidmore, who is stepping down as an MP over legislation allowing new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

The Telegraph also reports the Duke of York will lose funding for security at his Windsor home after the latest revelations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, while the Daily Mail says pressure is growing on the Metropolitan Police to quiz Andrew.

The Met Police also features on the front of The Times, which says the force is investigating the Post Office over the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of sub-postmasters.

The i weekend focuses on “bin chaos” in towns and cities across the UK, which it says is leading to infestations of rats.

And the FT Weekend says the British Library will “drain around 40% of its reserves” as it rebuilds after a cyber attack.