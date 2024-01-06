Tyrell Hatton surprised by dazzling 62 after December break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyrell Hatton surprised by dazzling 62 after December break

By Press Association
Tyrrell Hatton reacts after making eagle on the 18th green during the second round of The Sentry golf event, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Tyrrell Hatton reacts after making eagle on the 18th green during the second round of The Sentry golf event, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Tyrell Hatton hit 10 birdies and an eagle as he shot a 62 to move into second place on day two of The Sentry in Hawaii.

Hatton had the best round of the day 62, moving to 15-under-par alongside Brendon Todd and Sungjae Im, one stroke behind Scottie Scheffler.

Collin Morikawa and Norway’s Viktor Hovland are among a bunch of players on 14-under-par after they both shot 67.

Hatton said: “Maybe a surprise to do it in the second round back to start the year, after how long I’ve had off.”

“I wouldn’t say I looked after myself in the December period — maybe that played a small part. Yeah, so the body hasn’t been moving well.

“I’m sure if you had seen some of the flight tracers of some of my tee shots, you would be disgusted.”

Fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick moved to within three of the lead with a 64.

World number one Scheffler also shot 64 with eight birdies and an eagle.