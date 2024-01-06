Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in response to killing of senior Hamas figure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in response to killing of senior Hamas figure

By Press Association
The building where an apparent Israeli strike killed top Hamas political leader Saleh Arouri (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
The building where an apparent Israeli strike killed top Hamas political leader Saleh Arouri (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia has fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel, warning that the barrage was its initial response to the killing – presumably by Israel – of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut earlier this week.

The rocket attack came a day after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his group must retaliate for the killing of Saleh Arouri, the deputy political leader of the allied Hamas group.

Mr Nasrallah said that if Hezbollah does not retaliate for Mr Arouri’s killing in its stronghold south of the Lebanese capital, all of Lebanon would be vulnerable to Israeli attack.

Israel Hamas Arouri Explainer
Saleh Arouri (Mohammad Austaz/Hamas Media Office/AP)

He appeared to be making the case for a response to the Lebanese public, even at the risk of escalating the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, but he gave no indication of how or when the militants would act.

Hezbollah said on Saturday that it had launched 62 rockets towards an air surveillance base on Mount Meron and scored direct hits.

The Israeli military said about 40 rockets were fired towards the area of Meron, but made no mention of a base. It said it had struck the cell that fired the rockets.

The escalating cross-border exchanges came as US secretary of state Antony Blinken began a Middle East trip to prevent the Israel-Hamas war, now in its 14th week, from spreading across the region.

Lebanon Israel Palestinians
The funeral of Saleh Arouri in Beirut on Thursday (Hussein Malla/AP)

He is in Turkey on Saturday for meetings with the country’s president and foreign minister. It is Mr Blinken’s fourth Middle East trip in three months.

International criticism of Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip has been mounting, while the US is increasingly worried about the end game.

This comes in addition to Washington’s worries about a recent increase in attacks in the Red Sea, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq.