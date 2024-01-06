16-year-old youth charged with murder of Harry Pitman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
16-year-old youth charged with murder of Harry Pitman

By Press Association
Harry Pitman (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Harry Pitman (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman, who was also 16, had gathered with friends to watch fireworks before he was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill park, Camden, shortly before midnight.

The suspect, who is from Westminster and cannot be named because of his age, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

He was charged in the early hours of Saturday and will face Highbury Magistrates’ Court later.

Harry Pitman death - people arrive for vigil
A vigil for Harry Pitman in Haringey (PA)

Lisa Ramsarran, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the CPS London Homicide Team, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge a 16-year-old boy with murder following the death of Harry Pitman.

“The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

“Harry Pitman died after he was stabbed on Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The Metropolitan Police said Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill when he was stabbed at around 11.40pm.

On Wednesday, his sister Tayla, 19, said in a TikTok video that her brother was a “good boy” who had a “heart of gold”.

About 100 people – including Harry’s mother, brother and sister – gathered at Downhills Park in Haringey, north London, on Tuesday evening to pay their respects to the teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

Tribute to Harry Pitman at Tottenham stadium
A tribute to 16-year-old Harry Pitman at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou also paid tribute to Harry, a Spurs fan, with the father of three boys saying: “You don’t even want to be thinking about the circumstances of the family and again where we are as a society … the fact that these things still happen like this and young lives are lost for absolutely no reason.

“I couldn’t even contemplate the grief and the pain of what the family are going through.

“I’ve always felt that football clubs are more than just the embodiment of what we do. In sport they are an extended community and an extended family for people.

“If it even gives them the smallest crumb of comfort, then it’s the least we can do and our fans can do.

“It’s just tragic and inconceivable that people and families still have to suffer this grief.”

During Friday’s FA Cup game against Burnley, Tottenham’s stadium was united in applause when the clock struck 16 minutes in tribute to Harry.