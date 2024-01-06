16-year-old youth charged with murder of Harry Pitman

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman, who was also 16, had gathered with friends to watch fireworks before he was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill park, Camden, shortly before midnight.

The suspect, who is from Westminster and cannot be named because of his age, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

He was charged in the early hours of Saturday and will face Highbury Magistrates’ Court later.

A vigil for Harry Pitman in Haringey (PA)

Lisa Ramsarran, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the CPS London Homicide Team, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge a 16-year-old boy with murder following the death of Harry Pitman.

“The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

“Harry Pitman died after he was stabbed on Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The Metropolitan Police said Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill when he was stabbed at around 11.40pm.

On Wednesday, his sister Tayla, 19, said in a TikTok video that her brother was a “good boy” who had a “heart of gold”.

About 100 people – including Harry’s mother, brother and sister – gathered at Downhills Park in Haringey, north London, on Tuesday evening to pay their respects to the teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

A tribute to 16-year-old Harry Pitman at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou also paid tribute to Harry, a Spurs fan, with the father of three boys saying: “You don’t even want to be thinking about the circumstances of the family and again where we are as a society … the fact that these things still happen like this and young lives are lost for absolutely no reason.

“I couldn’t even contemplate the grief and the pain of what the family are going through.

“I’ve always felt that football clubs are more than just the embodiment of what we do. In sport they are an extended community and an extended family for people.

“If it even gives them the smallest crumb of comfort, then it’s the least we can do and our fans can do.

“It’s just tragic and inconceivable that people and families still have to suffer this grief.”

During Friday’s FA Cup game against Burnley, Tottenham’s stadium was united in applause when the clock struck 16 minutes in tribute to Harry.