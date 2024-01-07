Snow hinders rescues and aid deliveries after Japan quakes kill 126 people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Snow hinders rescues and aid deliveries after Japan quakes kill 126 people

By Press Association
Snow falls as a search operation is continued around a burnt market in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)
Snow falls as a search operation is continued around a burnt market in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)

Rescue teams worked through snow to deliver supplies to isolated hamlets, six days after a powerful earthquake hit western Japan, killing at least 126 people.

Heavy snowfall forecast in the Ishikawa Prefecture later on Sunday and through the night added to the urgency.

After Monday’s 7.6 magnitude tremor, 222 people remain unaccounted for with 560 people injured. Hundreds of aftershocks have followed, rattling the Noto Peninsula where the quakes are centred.

Taiyo Matsushita walked three hours through mud to reach a supermarket in Wajima city to buy food and other supplies for his family.

The home where he lives with his wife and four children, and about 20 nearby homes, are among the more than a dozen communities cut off by landslides.

Power was out and, in a matter of hours, they could not even use their cell phones, he told Jiji Press.

Japan Earthquake
In this photo provided by Japanese ministry of defence, members of Japan self-defence forces carry relief goods in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture (Japanese ministry of defence via AP)

“We want everyone to know help isn’t coming to some places,” Mr Matsushita said. “We feel such an attachment to this community. But when I think about my children, it’s hard to imagine we can keep living here.”

Late on Saturday, a woman in her 90s was rescued from a crumbled home in Suzu in Ishikawa after 124 hours trapped in the rubble.

Chances for survival greatly diminish after the first 72 hours.

Ishikawa officials say 1,370 homes were completely or partially destroyed.

Many of the houses in the western coastal region of the main island are aging and wooden.

More than 30,000 people were evacuated to schools, auditoriums and community facilities where they slept on cold floors.

Some people were living out of their cars and long lines formed at gas stations. Food and water supplies were short with worries growing about snow and rainfall, which raise the risk of mudslides and further damage.

A fire that raged for hours gutted a major part of Wajima and a tsunami swept through homes, sucking cars into muddy waters.