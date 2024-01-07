In Pictures: Orthodox churches begin Christmas celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Orthodox churches begin Christmas celebrations

By Press Association
Coptic Christians pose for selfies in front of a Nativity display at the Church of Ava Bishoy and St Karas the Anchorite in Cairo, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)


Christmas is under way for Christians following Orthodox traditions.

In Ethiopia, crowds gathered to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ while Egypt’s Coptic Christians also went to church to mark the feast day.

Egypt borders Gaza, which has been the scene of fighting since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 2023.

Ethiopia Christmas
Ethiopian pilgrims pray during a mass for Ethiopian Christmas (AP)
Ethiopia Christmas
Ethiopian priests offer prays (AP)

Orthodox communities also celebrated in Lithuania and Serbia.

Lithuania Orthodox Christmas
Lithuanian Orthodox worshippers light candles (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)
Lithuania Orthodox Christmas
Children sleep during the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas Eve in the Orthodox church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)
Serbia Orthodox Christmas
People burn dried oak branches, the Yule log symbol for Orthodox Christmas Eve, in front of St Sava temple in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Egypt Coptic Christmas
Egyptian Coptic Orthodox worshippers attend prayers at the church of Ava Bishoy and St Karas the Anchorite in Cairo (Amr Nabil/AP)
Egypt Coptic Christmas
Egyptian Coptic Orthodox worshippers attend prayers (Amr Nabil/AP)

In Russia, the families of service personnel killed in the Ukraine conflict were remembered at a gathering attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Patriarch Kirill provided over the service at Moscow’s Christ the Saviour cathedral.

Russia Orthodox Christmas
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, centre, delivers the Christmas service in Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow (Oleg Varov/AP)
Russia Orthodox Christmas Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre left, attends an Orthodox Christmas service with the families of military personnel (Gavriil Grigorov/AP)
Russia Orthodox Christmas
People walk past the Orthodox icon Virgin of Kazan projected on the dome of Kazansky Cathedral on the eve of the Orthodox Christmas celebrations in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, held in Christian tradition to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, it was the turn of the Orthodox branches of Christianity to mark the occasion.

There had been muted celebrations in December when western Christian traditions held their festivities, with the conflict in Gaza casting a long shadow.

Israel Palestinians Orthodox Cristmas
Orthodox priests walk outside the Nativity Church, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on the eve of the Orthodox Christmas in Bethlehem in the West Bank (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Israel Palestinians Orthodox Cristmas
Nuns visit the grotto in the Nativity Church (Mahmoud Illean/AP)