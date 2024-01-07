Firefighter in Guinness World Record attempt for most weight lifted in 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighter in Guinness World Record attempt for most weight lifted in 24 hours

By Press Association
Firefighter Glen Bailey, 42, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in 24 hours (Peter Byrne/PA)
A firefighter has been busy perfecting his reps as he begins his attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most weight lifted in a 24-hour period.

Glen Bailey, 42, who works as an industrial firefighter with Mitie Emergency Response Service and an on-call firefighter with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at Darwen Fire Station, needs to lift more than 580,220kg, between 10am on Sunday and the same time on Monday, to beat the current record.

Glen Bailey Guinness World Record weight lift challenge
Glen Bailey hopes to complete the challenge on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

He aims to lift 600,000kg, hoping to do around 60kg each time and around 12,000 reps in total.

He said he decided to take on the challenge to raise money and awareness for The Fire Fighters Charity.

“(It does) great work helping to support firefighters both past and present as well as their families by providing a broad range of health and wellbeing services,” he said.

“I know people that have had support, particularly in my industrial role.

Glen Bailey Guinness World Record weight lift challenge
Mr Bailey is raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity (Peter Byrne/PA)

“One guy went through a tough time and he had mental health support, while I know a few in Lancashire who have had rehabilitation following injuries too.

“It’s a charity you always want to support, because as firefighters, we never know when we might need help ourselves.”

Mr Bailey has not been immune to cuts and grazes in his pursuit of the record, which can be seen via photos he shared of his intense training regimen via his fundraising page.

Glen Bailey Guinness World Record weight lift challenge
Mr Bailey aims to lift 600,000kg over two days (Peter Byrne/PA)

The feat is taking place in SAS gym in Leyland, Lancashire, who invited him to do the challenge there.

Avid GWR or gym fanatics are able to watch Mr Bailey’s attempt via a livestream.

A link to Mr Bailey’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/glen-bailey-1697401664701