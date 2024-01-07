Pioneering transplant surgeon Professor Sir Roy Calne dies aged 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pioneering transplant surgeon Professor Sir Roy Calne dies aged 93

By Press Association
Professor Sir Roy Calne (Cambridge University Hospitals/PA)
Professor Sir Roy Calne (Cambridge University Hospitals/PA)

Professor Sir Roy Calne, the pioneering surgeon who led the first liver transplant operation in Europe in 1968, has died at the age of 93, his family said.

He led the operation at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on May 2 1968 and went on to be the first doctor to use an immunosuppressant in 1978, which was found to be effective in reducing organ rejection.

Sir Roy performed a series of surgical “world firsts” and his work on liver transplants offered thousands of people with end-stage liver disease a normal life, The Royal Society said.

His family told the PA news agency he died in Cambridge late on Saturday evening.

Roy Calne in 1997
Sir Roy Calne in 1997 (PA)

Half a century after completing first liver transplant in Europe, he told the PA news agency that he did not consider it a milestone at the time.

The operation, conducted at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on a 46-year-old woman with liver cancer, was thought to be just “one step” in developing transplants, he said in 2018.

Sir Roy added that he faced opposition while the surgery was arranged, and warned a culture of blame could deter fellow medics from trying to get involved in serious cases.

Despite a successful operation, the patient died two months later from lung inflammation.

Asked whether he had recognised the significance of the transplant, said: “We didn’t really look at it quite like that. We looked at it one step at a time.

“We could do the operation, does the immunosuppression work? Can we prevent the patient getting infected when they are in that poor state?”

Addressing fears over tackling complex cases, he said: “I think there is more caution, there’s more blame.

“If you did your best trying to treat somebody who had a lethal disease, and they died despite you doing your best, it was I think regarded as par of the course. That would happen.

“But now, people will immediately say, ‘whose fault is it?’”

In July 2020, Angela Dunn was believed to be the longest-surviving kidney transplant patient on the planet, having reached 74 years old.

She expressed her gratitude to Sir Roy on the 50th anniversary of the surgery, adding that prior to the operation in her mid-20s she did not expect to live to 30 years old.

Addenbrooke’s Hospital named its specialist transplant unit after the medic, honouring his “world firsts”, and a plaque was placed at the entrance.

At the time, Professor Chris Watson credited the surgeon with putting “Cambridge on the map as an international centre for excellence”.

In 2021 it was the only transplant centre to perform all abdominal organ transplants, with more than 350 conducted each year, Prof Watson added.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said Sir Roy was professor of surgery between 1965 and 1998, performing Cambridge’s first kidney transplant in 1965 and Europe’s first liver transplant three years later.

In 1978 he became the first person to use immunosuppressant ciclosporin, which went on to greatly improve outcomes of various transplants, it added.

He is said to have conducted the earliest ever liver, heart and lung transplant nine years later, and in 1992 carried out the UK’s first intestinal transplant.

Two years after that he successfully performed a multi-visceral transplant combining stomach, intestine, pancreas, liver, and kidney cluster – another world first.