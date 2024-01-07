Polish animal shelter gets warm response to plea to house dogs during cold snap

An animal shelter in Poland which sent out an urgent appeal to people to adopt or temporarily shelter some of its dogs during a dangerous cold spell received a warm response.

The result of what it called Operation Frost took the workers at the Krakow shelter by surprise.

Over the weekend people arrived in droves, waited in line for hours and ended up taking home 120 pups, the shelter’s deputy manager Malgorzata Paletko said on the TVN24 broadcaster.

The KTOZ Shelter for Homeless Animals sent out its appeal on Friday as temperatures were forecast to fall to around minus 20C in parts of southern Poland, where Krakow is located.

It said it had about 300 dogs, but not all could fit indoors and some were in outdoor pens.

It appealed for temporary help so that all of the dogs under its care could find space inside.

On Sunday the shelter announced that it was suspending the operation because it was able to fit all its dogs safely in the warmth, and asked the public to help other shelters that needed similar assistance.

“We are extremely grateful and moved,” it said.

City police showed up on Saturday to manage the traffic outside the shelter, according to TVN24.

In the end the officers took an adorable brown pup named Mombaj back to their headquarters, posting on social media on Saturday that it had been a “beautiful and emotional day”.

Ms Paletko said the shelter did its best to find good matches between the animals and the people.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that at least some of them will stay with people permanently,” she said.