Underwear on full display as No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London

Underwear was on full display in London as the annual No Trousers Tube Ride returned to the capital.

Droves of people arrived at Newport Place, in Chinatown, before heading to the Underground to unveil their underwear of choice on Sunday afternoon.

People riding a Circle line Tube as they take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London (James Manning/PA)

Many were seen strutting down escalators or lining platforms as they showcased underwear of all styles and colours – from stripey boxers to black knickers to brightly coloured briefs.

Some participated with friends, while others braced the event alone – and were happy to pose for photos.

People riding a Northern line Tube as they take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride (James Manning/PA)

An array of underwear was donned for the annual event (James Manning/PA)

One woman appeared to be overjoyed by the event’s return, as she raised her arms in the air and cheered.

The annual event takes place in London (James Manning/PA)

One man was the epitome of style, sporting a white shirt, black blazer and tie alongside white underwear.

Many people filmed participants (James Manning/PA)

Crowds were seen in Euston station eagerly taking photos or filming participants.