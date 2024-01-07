Football club ‘totally shocked’ after player shot in arm during match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Football club ‘totally shocked’ after player shot in arm during match

By Press Association
Close up of a football (PA)
Close up of a football (PA)

A football club has said it is “totally shocked” after one of its players was shot in the arm during a match.

Gardai are investigating whether the male player was struck by a stray bullet fired by a hunter near the pitch in Co Tipperary.

The man was hit in the arm while playing for Rearcross FC in a home fixture against Ballymackey FC under floodlights on Saturday night. The injury he sustained was not life-threatening.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm.

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 29, 2020
The player was taken to University Hospital Limerick (PA)

The player was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment. He was discharged on Sunday morning.

Gardai have appealed to people who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.

Rearcross FC issued a statement on the incident on Sunday.

“All at Rearcross FC are totally shocked at the turn of events last night when our Junior ‘B’ team were playing a Division 2 League game under lights and a very serious incident occurred,” the club stated.

“We are glad to say that our player is well and was discharged from hospital earlier this morning, we wish him a speedy recovery and to let him know that the whole Club is thinking of him and his family at this time.

“We would like to thank all Club members who were here last night, Ballymackey FC, the match referee and the North Tipperary & District League for their help under such unforeseen circumstances.

“Our thanks to the paramedics who attended Rearcross FC Grounds last night and the Gardai who are pursuing their investigations. We have nothing further to say at this time.”