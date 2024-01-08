Personal use of smartphones in the workplace can reduce stress, study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Personal use of smartphones in the workplace can reduce stress, study shows

By Press Association
A generic stock photo of an Apple iPhone 6s.
Personal use of smartphones in the workplace can reduce stress and help employees achieve a better work/life balance, research has suggested.

Those were the findings of a new study conducted by the University of Galway and the University of Melbourne.

The research was carried out at the European branch of an unnamed global pharmaceutical company.

The company had undergone a transformative change in its phone policy, shifting from a restrictive approach to personal phones to allowing open access for non-work purposes.

Technology stock
The research tracked around 40 employees who benefited from a change to a mobile phone policy in work (PA).

The study highlighted the potential benefits of moderate mobile phone usage in a work setting, while finding no discernible impact on employee performance.

The research was led by Professor Eoin Whelan, at University of Galway’s J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics.

The pharma company had originally banned personal use of phones in the 1990s for health and safety reasons, amid concerns of employees being distracted while working around dangerous chemicals.

Staff had voiced dissatisfaction with the prohibition, claiming it made them feel disconnected.

Senior management also felt the ban was contributing to a perception of the branch being technophobic and that it was hampering competitiveness against other branches of the company.

Prior to the study taking place, only senior management were allowed to bring their personal mobile phones to work.

Over the course of a year, the research tracked around 40 employees who availed of the new relaxed policy and used their personal smartphones when at work.

The study also tracked a similar number of staff who maintained a self-imposed ban by leaving their phones behind them when they stepped inside the work premises.

Insights were gained by way of qualitative interviews.

Health Feature
The study was conducted in a pharmaceutical company (PA).

The experiment’s main findings include:

– Despite fears of smartphone distraction and loss of focus, work performance did not decline when the smartphone ban was lifted.

– Work-life conflict – the perceived conflict between the demands of work and personal life significantly declined for workers who had access to their phones compared to those who did not.

– Employees with access to phones reported being able to help with family issues during the day, helping to reduce pressure on their partner

– Spreading personal communications throughout the day also meant employees were not overwhelmed when they turned on their phone after work

While a lot of previous research in this area has focused on work-related communications outside the workplace; this study did the reverse, concentrating on personal communications inside the workplace.

The universities involved believe the findings are ground-breaking and will contribute to understanding of the interplay between technology and work-life balance, while also offering practical insights for organisations aiming to foster a healthier and more balanced work environment.

Study lead Prof Whelan said: “Rather than enforcing a ban on smartphones in the workplace, our experiences in tracking the introduction of smartphones in this company suggests a more effective strategy would be to establish an organisational climate where the company expectation for smartphone behaviours are known, for example ensuring that they are not used in meetings or in the canteen, with adherence monitored by employees themselves.

“Managers must realise the unintended consequences of forcing a smartphone ban.

“Preventing phones in the workplace can increase work-life conflict, which in turn has significant implications for work performance, job satisfaction, absenteeism, turnover intentions, as well as general wellbeing.”

The study noted other research into personal use of smartphone in the workplace, with some reports suggesting employees spend an average of 56 minutes during a working day using their smartphone for non-work related tasks, check their device an average of 150 times a day.