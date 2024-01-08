Snow hinders rescue, aid to isolated towns after Japan earthquake kills 161

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow hinders rescue, aid to isolated towns after Japan earthquake kills 161

By Press Association
Firefighters search for missing people in the snow in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)
Firefighters search for missing people in the snow in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)

Rescue teams worked through snow to deliver aid and supplies to isolated hamlets in Japan on Monday.

Rescuers continue to work to save those isolated and trapped one week after a powerful earthquake hit the western part of the nation.

After the New Year’s Day 7.6 magnitude earthquake, 103 people were still unaccounted for, a slight decrease from the more than 200 reported earlier.

With chances for survival for those missing diminishing, the death toll sits at 161 people dead.

That number comprises 70 people in Wajima, 70 in Suzu, 11 in Anamizu, and the rest from smaller towns.

Japan Earthquake
Firefighters Ishikawa prefecture as snow and rainfall raise the risk of mudslides and further damage (Kyodo News via AP)

A total of 565 were also injured.

But, as emergency crews continue their attempts to aid survivors, heavy snowfall in Ishikawa Prefecture over the weekend and into the new week has hampered efforts and added to the sense of urgency.

Snow and rainfall raise the risk of mudslides and further damage, as snow collecting on roofs can flatten homes left barely standing.

Ishikawa officials say 1,390 homes were destroyed or severely damaged in the quake, with many of the houses in that western coastal region of the main island ageing and wooden.

Hundreds of aftershocks have followed, rattling the Noto Peninsula, where the quakes were centred.

As per Japanese media reports, firefighters and other disaster officials were trying to get to nine people believed to be buried under collapsed houses in Anamizu.

Some people have been living out of their cars after the quake, with 30,000 people evacuated to schools, auditoriums, and community facilities.

Long lines have formed at petrol stations, and food and water supplies are still short as locals struggle to survive.

A fire that raged for hours gutted a significant part of Wajima, and a tsunami swept through homes, sucking cars down into muddy waters.

Japan Earthquake
Tulips are placed on the rubble of fallen buildings, at a marketplace in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture after a fire razed parts of the town (Kyodo News via AP)

Speaking to Jiji Press, Taiyo Matsushita said he walked three hours through the mud to reach a supermarket in Wajima city to buy food and other supplies for his family.

The home where he lives with his wife, four children, and about 20 nearby homes are among the more than a dozen communities cut off by landslides.

“We want everyone to know help isn’t coming to some places,” he said.

“We feel such an attachment to this community. But when I think about my children, it’s hard to imagine we can keep living here.”

Mikihito Kokon was one of the 30,000 evacuated.

He told Japanese media he was worried about what the snowfall might do to his home, which was still standing but a wreck after the earthquake.

“You don’t even know where to start or where the entrance is,” he said.

He added: “We’re all doing our best to cope, helping each other, bringing things from home and sharing them with everyone. That is how we are living right now.”