Home News UK & World

Wave of Russian missile attacks strike areas throughout Ukraine

By Press Association
A wave of attacks hit the front lines and other areas (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
Ukraine is facing Russian missile attacks near the front lines of fighting in the east as well as in central and western parts of the country, with one person killed and at least 30 others injured.

The heaviest casualty toll was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where a woman died in a missile attack outside the city of Kryvyi Rih and 24 others were injured in the town of Novomoskovsk.

In Kryvyi Rih itself, more than 20 houses and a shopping centre were damaged in a missile attack, regional governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attack
The aftermath of a Russian attack in Pokrovsk, Donetsk (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

At least four missiles hit Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, injuring one person, said mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov also said two people were injured and two more were trapped under rubble after a strike on the village of Zmiiv.

In Zaporizhzhia, a major city along the Dnipro River, two people were injured in a missile strike on a residential district, said regional governor Yurii Malashko.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 131 artillery attacks on the Kherson region, killing two people and injuring five, according to governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Ukrainian rescue worker
Dozens of people were hurt (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Kherson city and the surrounding region have been consistently targeted since Russian forces withdrew from the city to the eastern side of the Dnipro in the autumn of 2022.

At least six explosions shook the central Khmelnytskyi region on Monday morning, but there were no immediate details on casualties or damage.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces made unsuccessful efforts to advance during the past day in several areas, including around Lyman in the Kharkiv region and in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko says a man who was injured in a missile attack on January 2 died in a Kyiv hospital on Monday. Another man injured in the same attack died in Kharkiv on Monday.