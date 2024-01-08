Hundreds evacuate homes after flooding in south-east Australia

Hundreds of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes after flooding inundated parts of Victoria state, as wild weather continues to batter Australia’s south-east.

The issue was ordered for badly-hit areas in the small towns of Seymour and Yea, about 70 miles north of Melbourne.

Authorities told residents and tourists to leave immediately as floodwaters rose to dangerous levels.

Multiple flood and thunderstorm warnings were in place across Victoria with the deluge filling streets with water.

Authorities rescued 38 people from flooding and almost 1,000 calls were made for help, Victoria State emergency services said.

Rainfall in the north-east of Victoria was expected to reach more than 7.88in.

With severe weather impacting communities across Victoria, stay informed of flood risks in your area via @vicemergency and https://t.co/9nKbHYfNJM — Victorian Government (@VicGovAu) January 8, 2024

Authorities warned that flooding above the floor level of a single-story house was likely, and access to key roads would be difficult.

The area is popular with holidaymakers.

Victoria emergency management commissioner Rick Nugent said: “If you live in a flood-prone area, please make the necessary plans. Especially people living in caravan parks and camping along creeks and other waterways.

“Falling tree branches and flash floods are the highest risk. Please don’t drive through flood waters.”

There have also been reports of contamination in the local water supply system in the south-east of Victoria. Authorities warn that drinking un-boiled tap water could lead to stomach problems.

Melbourne has been spared the worst of the weather but has received a large amount of rainfall.

The states of South Australia and New South Wales are also bracing for storms as the country’s populous east coast continues to be hit by bad weather.