German farmers block access roads over plan to scrap diesel tax breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

German farmers block access roads over plan to scrap diesel tax breaks

By Press Association
Tractors blocked the B96 federal highway between the island of Rugen and the A20 in Stralsund, Germany (dpa via AP)
Tractors blocked the B96 federal highway between the island of Rugen and the A20 in Stralsund, Germany (dpa via AP)

Farmers have blocked highway access roads in parts of Germany and gathered for demonstrations, launching a week of protests against a government plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s unpopular three-party coalition infuriated farmers last month by drawing up plans to abolish a car tax exemption for farming vehicles and the diesel tax breaks. The proposals were part of a package to fill a 17 billion euro (£14.6 billion) hole in the 2024 budget.

The government climbed down partially on Thursday, saying that the car tax exemption would be retained and the cuts in the diesel tax breaks would be staggered over three years.

Germany Farmers
Farmers launched a week of protests against a government plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture (dpa via AP)

But the German Farmers’ Association insists on the plans being reversed fully and will go ahead with a “week of action” starting on Monday.

In some areas, farmers used tractors to block entry roads to major roads early on Monday.

A protest was planned in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and a string of other demonstrations using tractors were planned across the country.

The protests are under scrutiny after a group of farmers on Thursday prevented vice chancellor Robert Habeck from disembarking a ferry in a small North Sea port as he returned from a personal trip to an offshore island.

Germany Farmers
A demonstration takes place in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (dpa via AP)

That incident drew condemnation from government and opposition figures and the farmers association.

Authorities have warned that far-right groups and others could try to capitalise on the protests.

Farmers’ association chairman Joachim Rukwied told RBB Inforadio Monday that “we will ensure we are not infiltrated” by such groups.

Of the government’s partial climbdown, Mr Rukwied said: “This is absolutely insufficient. We can’t carry this additional tax burden.”

Germany Farmers
The government plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture has proven deeply unpopular (dpa via AP)

The budget revamp that included the disputed cuts was required after Germany’s highest court annulled an earlier decision to repurpose 60 billion euro (almost £51.6 billion) originally meant to cushion the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic for measures to help combat climate change and modernise the country.

The manoeuvre fell afoul of Germany’s strict self-imposed limits on running up debt.

On top of potential disruption caused by the farmers’ protests, travellers in Germany face a nearly three-day strike later this week by a union representing many of the country’s train drivers, which is stepping up its action against state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn in an unrelated dispute over working hours and pay.

The GDL union is calling on its members to walk out from 2am on Wednesday until 6pm on Friday.