CES 2024: First gadget announcements made ahead of tech show

New high-end televisions, health-tracking devices and a phone holder that can automatically track a user as they move around when on camera are among the first gadgets to be unveiled from the world’s largest technology trade show.

CES officially opens in Las Vegas on Tuesday, but many tech brands have already begun announcing the gadgets they will be showing off at the convention.

It includes the BeamO from wearables firm Withings, a small gadget which combines a thermometer, ECG heart monitor, digital stethoscope and blood oxygen level scanner to offer what the company claims is the world’s first four-in-one vitals monitor and offers a “complete health check-up in just one minute”.

The annual technology trade show sees the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic and others unveil their newest products and preview other technologies they are working on.

Samsung has confirmed it will showcase a new range of high-end 8K resolution TVs during CES, alongside a new speaker as part of its Frame range – where the device is designed to look like a modern picture frame when not in use – to go with its existing line of Frame televisions.

In addition, both Samsung and LG are demonstrating transparent TV technology at the Las Vegas show.

Elsewhere, smartphone accessory maker Belkin has unveiled a motorised iPhone stand which, once connected to the phone, can automatically tilt and pan to keep a subject in view when using the camera for social media, content creation or video calling.

Etc, the start-up arm of the BT Group, have also used the show to announce plans to begin a trial to convert old green street cabinets used for broadband and phone cables into electric vehicle charging points.

Industry experts have predicted that artificial intelligence and automotive technology will also be among the biggest trends once the show gets under way.

Before the convention’s official opening on Tuesday, a string of big brands will are due to host events later on Monday to announce their latest devices and service, including a number of car companies, with the automotive industry becoming increasingly prominent at CES.

And ahead of the trade show, which is expected to draw around 100,000 attendees, Gary Shapiro, chief executive of CES organiser the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said: “No other event in the world connects the full ecosystem of the tech industry like CES.

“This year at CES, we are excited to spotlight the critical role that technology is playing to improve every aspect of the human experience.

“CES 2024 will be the hub where business leaders meet, dream and solve.”